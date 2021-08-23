Ever since the first photos and teaser for Marvel's Eternals dropped, Twitter has been finding desi connections in it - like a scene with Gunda's Ibu Hatela aka Harish Patel.

just wanted y’all to know that the actor who (among other parts) also played the iconic Ibu Hatella in Gunda (Harish Patel) has a part in Marvel’s The Eternals, glimpses of which we saw in the new lineup. Never give up on that dream

😅💯👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/MkGOoAsd0l — Ankur Pathak (@aktalkies) May 4, 2021

But now, after the release of its final trailer, it looks like there is yet another desi connection. Or at least, Twitter seems to think there is.

Yes, according to Twitter sleuths, the theme song of Marvel's Eternals is a copy of the theme music from Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!.

Writer, lyricist, and stand-up comic Varun Grover first shared this observation on Twitter, comparing Eternals' theme music to the hook riff from Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai.

The hook riff from 'Pehla pehla pyaar hai' reworked as the theme music for Marvel's ETERNALS?https://t.co/4O1oooEef4 — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) August 19, 2021

And soon after, desi Twitterati joined the discussion, and even served examples of some new comparisons:

Not at all you guys are just prem ke deewaane. — Dushyant (@atti_cus) August 19, 2021

True.. also nobody ever noticed the similarity between background music in the trailers of RAY and BLACK WIDOW... — ABK Sidhartha (@aaryan_sidh) August 22, 2021

Hatim show ka theme suno sir same mil raha ekdum 🤣 — Rajasthani Memer (@Memes_Raj) August 19, 2021

Yes! First @Marvel movie for all of the cast so it's their pehla pehla pyaar 😁 — Vaibhav (@vaibhavgkwd) August 19, 2021

Oh Yes!!! — Roomani Srivastava (@DrRoomani) August 19, 2021

It's a stretch but it's a really good observation... — Sayan Neogy (@DvilAdvocateNeo) August 19, 2021

😂 not exactly but yes — Sahil Kalloli (@sahelare) August 19, 2021

Hats off to your observation Bro 😅😅

I just re-watched the trailer and I can't ignore it now lol — No One (@silentkil_er) August 19, 2021

Absolutely! Now I cannot unhear it. https://t.co/ksJJdGaljA — Jayaprakash (@ActuallyyJP) August 19, 2021

The theme music sounds a wee bit too much like the melody of 'Pehla pehla pyaar hai' from Hum Aapke Hain Koun…!



Marvel "inspired" by Rajshri Productions? I have seen everything. 🤲🏽 https://t.co/WaaHwynMSN — Aisha. (@aishha17_) August 22, 2021

Composed by Raamlaxman, here's the track from Hum Aapke Hain Koun:

And here's the theme music from the Eternals' trailer:

(Listen from 0:38)

Do you think it's a case of Hollywood copying Bollywood? Let us know in the comments section below.