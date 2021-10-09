NGL, Aditya from Jab We Met was my 6th grade crush. I live in Bombay so I have a close connection with rains and 'tum se hi' just adds to that.

You know, when you're fascinated with someone, you start hallucinating. I'm so obsessed with the film's protagonist that while watching Squid Game I yelled OMG ADITYA KASHYAP. But wait, am I alone?

aditya from jab we met pic.twitter.com/tRzxUXGzYx — zoha⁷ (@zohastfu) October 7, 2021

Not just me, but the internet has found an uncanny resemblance between Sang-Woo from Squid Game and Jab We Met's Aditya.

I mean, it's not even our fault. Just look at the similarity between the two characters and it will hit your nerve!

Someone drew a parallel between their traits and well, I'm not surprised.

A smart guy, helpful, did everything for others, invested everything in his business, tried saving others, Aditya from Jab We Met a perfect man pic.twitter.com/c0GdlGWuQa — Huzaifa Rafiq (@huzzaifamughal) October 8, 2021

If we ever make an Indian Squid Game, we're casting Shahid Kapoor to play Sang-Woo. Netflix, make notes.

Saw someone saying he resembled to Aditya from Jab we met and now I can't unsee 💀😭 pic.twitter.com/IJwLnboyc5 — Meryem/JIMTOBER🍓 (@oreomcflurryx) October 8, 2021

But hey, is it the first time we found a look-alike of Aditya Kashyap?

You might know Cillian Murphy since The Dark Knight, but well, I know him since Jab We Met!

Cillian Murphy as @shahidkapoor in Jab we met is everywhere on the Internet! I cannot unsee it! 😂 pic.twitter.com/u1HjFPySY7 — Naman Kapoor (@thejoblessjoker) July 23, 2020

shahid kapoor in ‘jab we met’ (2007) was everything 😍 pic.twitter.com/7HTs03OiDP — a b d ☽ (@itsaybeedee) July 22, 2020

We want The Peaky Blinders star to sing Tum Se Hi already. Is it too much to ask for?

Why does Cillian Murphy from Batman look like Jab We Met’s Shahid who is just about to sing “Tum Se Hi”? pic.twitter.com/K7tuteNoR5 — Muhammad Mahroof (@Mahrooof98) July 22, 2020

Here is a compilation of all what you read so far. Good job, Twitter.

aditya kashyap from jab we met is shahid kapoor's best performance imo pic.twitter.com/3CK1Pla622 — ص (@thatjulykid) October 9, 2021

In conclusion, I think 'em glasses are playing the game with us!