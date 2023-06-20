As I sighed for space between the bustling crowd in the Delhi metro today morning, I tuned in to old Emraan Hashmi songs to zone out for the one-and-a-half-hour journey ahead of me. The memories from KK-Emraan Hashmi musical era are as fresh as yesterday to me. Years away from experiencing my first-ever crush, I used to hum Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai like it was nobody’s business.

Hitz Music | Tu Hi Mere Shab Hai from Gangster

Earlier this year, Alka Yagnik spoke about how music today has lost its soul, and nothing could be more true. It’s not like we don’t hear good music today, but there was some subliminal magic about old Hindi songs that remain timeless.

“They don’t make songs like this anymore”, wrote Twitter user Anshhhhh (@Pvt_insaann), and many users obliged, sharing clips from old Hindi songs the quality of which remains unmatchable.

"they don't make songs like this anymore" — Anshhhhh (@Pvt_insaann) June 13, 2023

Here are the songs people miss the most:

1. Mora Piya from Rajneeti

I remember watching Rajneeti only for this song par movie mein ye song thi hi nahi 😭



The era of #RanbirKapoor and #KatrinaKaif 🤌🏻 https://t.co/mdKjgxYgbc pic.twitter.com/ZmLZugKJLO — ʍօռȶʏ (@satviks78) June 17, 2023

2. Jashn – E – Bahaaraa by Jodhaa Akbar

3. Jane Woh Kaise Log The from Pyaasa

4. O Sanam from Sunoh Album by Lucky Ali

5. Hosanna from Ekk Deewana Tha

6. Jadu Hai Nasha Hai from Jism

surprisingly no one quoted this one and zara zara 🫠 https://t.co/2W4harZuA4 pic.twitter.com/WTa7KcRYfc — idk (@papertigerxd) June 18, 2023

7. Tera Mera Rishta from Awarapan

16 years on and Tera Mera Rishta Purana is still a banger 🔥pic.twitter.com/Cik2YljJdP https://t.co/lXKW5XDaHF — Asad (@A_sadkermit) June 14, 2023

8. Jogi Mahi from Bachna Ae Haseeno

9. Mann Mera (original) by Gajendra Verma

10. Tumse Milke Dil Ka from Main Hoon Na

good old times when bollywood was alive and producing some banger songs like these. why are they not making songs and movies like these anymore? this song is a whole vibe. https://t.co/6a2RAY3R7v pic.twitter.com/Zbs98lSVf1 — desiburgerbacha (@shortiekiddo28) June 17, 2023

11. Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se…

12. Main Deewana from G-Ganesh Hegde Album by Ganesh Hegde

he was the real G of indie pop in the 90s and early 2000s. laut aao Ganesh Hegde 🫶🏻 https://t.co/jMv5PvBh8L pic.twitter.com/suG0AJr5rK — defective pikachu⁷ (@kishi_asf) June 18, 2023

13. Tu Hi Re from Bombay

14. Meri Mehbooba from Pardes

15. Zara Zara from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

~~ This is not a song

It's a fragrance of Music 🎶🌹… https://t.co/92io8OBCXL pic.twitter.com/rcnjOXNTVg — 𝗟♡𝘃𝗲𝗹𝘆~🌟 (@Tyagi_lovely_15) June 14, 2023

16. Beete Lamhe from The Train

Which one would you add to the list?