As I sighed for space between the bustling crowd in the Delhi metro today morning, I tuned in to old Emraan Hashmi songs to zone out for the one-and-a-half-hour journey ahead of me. The memories from KK-Emraan Hashmi musical era are as fresh as yesterday to me. Years away from experiencing my first-ever crush, I used to hum Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai like it was nobody’s business.
Earlier this year, Alka Yagnik spoke about how music today has lost its soul, and nothing could be more true. It’s not like we don’t hear good music today, but there was some subliminal magic about old Hindi songs that remain timeless.
“They don’t make songs like this anymore”, wrote Twitter user Anshhhhh (@Pvt_insaann), and many users obliged, sharing clips from old Hindi songs the quality of which remains unmatchable.
Here are the songs people miss the most:
1. Mora Piya from Rajneeti
2. Jashn – E – Bahaaraa by Jodhaa Akbar
3. Jane Woh Kaise Log The from Pyaasa
4. O Sanam from Sunoh Album by Lucky Ali
5. Hosanna from Ekk Deewana Tha
6. Jadu Hai Nasha Hai from Jism
7. Tera Mera Rishta from Awarapan
8. Jogi Mahi from Bachna Ae Haseeno
9. Mann Mera (original) by Gajendra Verma
10. Tumse Milke Dil Ka from Main Hoon Na
11. Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se…
12. Main Deewana from G-Ganesh Hegde Album by Ganesh Hegde
13. Tu Hi Re from Bombay
14. Meri Mehbooba from Pardes
15. Zara Zara from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein
16. Beete Lamhe from The Train
Which one would you add to the list?