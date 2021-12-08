Netflix's most popular heist drama recently ended and our favourite robbers offered us some satisfying closure. Undoubtedly, the show shall be sorely missed. From Berlin's cinematically charming sequences to Tokyo's badass comebacks, never thought some mastermind thieves could also make a room in my heart.

However, Twitter missed someone 'while watching the show as well and he's none other than *drumrolls* Arturo Roman!

He's one such character whom we love to hate and wanted to see him die since the beginning of the show. I mean, would Money Heist even be complete without Denver calling his favorite hostage Arturito? (A A A A, laughs in Denver)

Twitter is the most honest space ever, it expresses what it thinks and right now it's unhappy to not see the most obnoxious character in the finale of Money Heist and here's what it feels:

Money heist without Arturo Román feels incomplete and boring. — Joe Goldberg (@chaiwai_) December 3, 2021

Without Arturo Money heist incomplete #MoneyHeist — iprakash🇮🇳 (@Prakash47436273) December 6, 2021

Don't you hate how we didn't see anything from Arturo at the end of #MoneyHeist?????? — Aliyu Baba-Ari (@Abba_ari) December 7, 2021

Did I miss something or #MoneyHeist actually didn't show a single scene of Arturo Roman?



PS: TBH, that gave me more satisfaction than all the 5 episodes#Netflix #LaCasaDePapael5 — Vamshi Bommerla (@VamshiBommerla) December 5, 2021

This isn’t the ending I was expecting, Money Heist fix up.



I can’t accept this ending.

Someone else has to die,

What happened to Arturo?



Made it look too easy. No no no no no. — TUNDE !! 🦍 (@OTUNBA_TIZ) December 5, 2021

Did anyone see Arturo in season 5 Part 2?#MoneyHeist — Lady Bug 🐞🥀🦋💮🌻 (@yusafzai_sania) December 7, 2021

Did Arturo die in money heist? cause I can't find him — khereem (@Khereem3) December 4, 2021

can’t believe money heist really ended without arturo dead — ASH (@ashmekoba) December 7, 2021

Money heist can't end without arturo getting killed. — J (@janardhan96_) December 2, 2021

#Arturo has drained himself so much, that even the Cast didn't want him and hence he was chased out of the crew😂😂😂 most probably since he was not even seen once in this VOLUME - 2 of #MoneyHeist — Priyanka Debnath (@priyanka__28__) December 3, 2021

Till then, keep guessing what he's been busy doing since his favourite robbers were inside the bank!