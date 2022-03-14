There are two kinds of people on this planet. The kind who are head over heals in love with everything about Wake Up Sid, and the kind who haven't watched the film. But it's never too late! And you can join the club whenever you like, because the film is one of its kind and we're sure you'd enjoy the experience.

But regardless of whether you've watched the film, this Twitter thread by Ishq-e-Fillum is fascinating AF. The thread talks about all the minute details in Wake Up Sid that the audience may have missed. Take a look for yourself.

Here's everything you may have missed while watching "Wake Up Sid". — Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) March 12, 2022

In the final exam that Sid takes, you can see that he has played a weird crossword of sorts with the names of Harry Potter characters on his question paper. pic.twitter.com/DKhH1zcxVY — Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) March 12, 2022

Here's one thing that I absolutely loved discovering. Sid has an ex! In one of the scenes, we get a glimpse of Sid's inbox. Most of them are random messages but you can spot a pattern in msgs sent by someone named "Panchami Ghavri" pic.twitter.com/aUFgl4UO1v — Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) March 12, 2022

Also, both Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani seem to have a home decor connection that we absolutely love! Because Aisha Banerjee's apartment was a dream come true.

Another thing that I noticed, the sign that we see in Aisha's apartment can also be seen outside Bunny's apartment in "Ye Jawani Hai Deewani", Ayan Mukerji's second film. We need a Ayan Mukerji Cinematic Universe asap. pic.twitter.com/2cNVDAkBV0 — Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) March 12, 2022

One of the walls in Aisha's apartment also has the following lines from the famous song "Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo".



Waqt ki qaid mein zindagi hai magar

Chand ghadiyan yahi hai jo azaad hai pic.twitter.com/6Pb538CsOv — Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) March 12, 2022

Btw in case, someone was wondering, Aisha's salary is Rs. 28,000. I am not sure how good or bad this was in 2008 but remember that Aisha had no experience and moved to a new city without a job in hand. pic.twitter.com/SeOgT6ydBl — Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) March 12, 2022

In the song "Wake Up Sid remix", Sid's iPod mentions Amit Trivedi and the multiple background pieces that play throughout the movie. If only we could get hold of this iPod. Till then, we have this:https://t.co/Xiu9QfSj9E pic.twitter.com/uEQ69fK5sy — Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) March 12, 2022

And finally, a major point of the film is Sid discovering his passion for photography. The photographs attributed to Sid in the movie were actually clicked by @PabloVikasso. I reached out to him last week to confirm and he was super nice about it! Give him a follow. pic.twitter.com/oYzuKVX8BA — Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) March 12, 2022

Not only this but Sonam Nair, the assistant director and writer for Wake Up Sid, reposted Ishq-e-Fillum's tweet and talked about writing Aisha's 'New Girl In The City' drafts.

I wrote all of these articles! Tried to do a good job with them in case someone like you came along and took screenshots years later! https://t.co/B2PfnDdwnB — Sonam Nair (@chink_ster) March 13, 2022

Here are a few other details that some people added to the thread.

Waah lovely! Brilliant eye for detail.

Adding one more. When Sid becomes more of an 'adult', he is shown reading Murakami's Norwegian Wood. This book is earlier shown next to Konkana's bed. The book also has an older woman and young boy in an amorous relationship! pic.twitter.com/L9cfXhMZBd — Ishan (@ishanmn) March 13, 2022

I'd like to add something to this great thread. The OST of Wake Up Sid also marked the singing debut of Indus Creed's Uday Benegal in Hindi Cinema with the song 'Life is Crazy' — Vaibhav Joshi (@vaibhavjoshi) March 13, 2022

Not only did people commend the thread and all the details it has discussed but also professed their love for Wake Up Sid.

I just love this movie. And reading these minute details about this movie was fabulous! — Asmita Bapat (@asmitab) March 13, 2022

You're out here doing the Lord's work with this thread. What this clearly shows is that the makers of the movie actually know art and have an appreciation for it. And they aren't just concerned with making commercial movies that'll make money in India's market. They want art!! — Nandini Upadhyay (@Nandinivids) March 13, 2022

amazing!! 😍👏🏽👏🏽 this had to have taken forever omg — lol(ita) (@itsvoguehoney) March 14, 2022

This is by far the best best bestttt thread i have ever come across!!!!! — Medhavi (@ivahdem) March 13, 2022

What a lovely thread! Also, this just proves how much of a constant the film is.