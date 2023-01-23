Needless to mention, there’s something different about mothers, they have a different way to show their unconditional love.

Vikram S Buddhanesan, a social media user, took to his account to share a short tale that left the internet sobbing. In his tweet, he mentioned that her late amma's plate has been special to her, as she used to eat on that plate for the last two decades.

He also wrote that no one, besides him and his niece, was allowed to eat on her plate.

This is Amma's plate.. she used to eat in this for the past 2 decades.. it's a small plate.. she allowed only myself and chulbuli (Sruthi, my niece) only to eat in this other than her.. after her demise only I came to know through my sister, that this plate was a prize won by me pic.twitter.com/pYs2vDEI3p — Vikram S Buddhanesan (@vsb_dentist) January 19, 2023

In the following tweet, he mentioned that after her sad demise, he came to know that his amma’s beloved plate, was, in fact, a prize he won in 1999, when he was in the seventh standard.

He cited how she had been treasuring the plate for the last two decades and never mentioned it to him. He concluded the tweet by writing about how much he misses her.

in my 7th STD.. that is in the year 1999. All these 24 years she had eaten food from this plate which was won by me… How sweet know… And she didn't even tell me this 😭😭😭😭 maaaaaa miss you maa 💔💔💔 #Amma — Vikram S Buddhanesan (@vsb_dentist) January 19, 2023

Needless to mention, this incident left the internet in tears. Take a look.

My father is no more – but after very long years, when I want to throw all the stuff at home, i ended up a diary of my father in which he had 20 Euros – which he took it from me those years my return from Germany, I recall how I didnt easily give it to him, but he kept it secret — kselvan (@kselvan) January 21, 2023

Children and mothers are never completely apart because they are connected by the heartbeats they share…. Mothers' prayers have always clung to life….❤️❤️ — मराठी बाणा (@vg_marathi) January 21, 2023

A mothers love is irreplaceable and it is beyond anything. — ManStillABoy (@alan_ohan) January 20, 2023

Child's can't imagine how deeply parents can unconditional love them, can only understand when they became the parent. — Yogendra Goswami 🕸🦂 (@GoswamiYogendra) January 20, 2023

Nothing beats mother's love ♥️♥️♥️ — bm_arvind (@bmarvind) January 20, 2023

Memories that shape life and make it worth its weight in gold. — Bhargav Mitra (@bhargav_mitra) January 21, 2023

Literally it makes me cry because now I am thinking of my mother who use to do this. She is no more. — anand_raj (@anandhwilliams) January 19, 2023

such a sweet story bro, made my day!!

wish i got to meet amma, but she is always with you!! #momsarethebest#ammalove — Dr K (@hkp1231995) January 19, 2023

Our parents always want to see us grow in life and our progress is most important and makes them happiest than us. — Amit Tripathi (@Amit12907195) January 21, 2023

There’s nothing like a mother’s love, is there?