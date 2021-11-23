Why is it that we always diss Bollywood songs until someone meticulously dissects them and shows us how artistic they are?

Twitter brought up 90s song sona kitna sona hai from the movie Hero No. 1 and pointed out that every 'sona' mentioned in the song has a different meaning. If this isn't a lyrical masterpiece, I don't know what is!

Thinking about how every 'sona' in the song "Sona kitna sona hai" means something different.



"Sona (my lover) kitna sona (adorable) hai, sone (gold) jaisa tera mann" pic.twitter.com/ogtXCcA7Ig — Fables Of Film (@fables_of_film) November 22, 2021

Further ahead, someone also brought to light that the second verse of this song features the titles of popular Hindi films from the 1980s and 1990s, like Ishq, Naam, Darr, Dil, Anjaam, and Aashiqui.

In the second verse, this song has mentions of many hit Hindi film of 80s and 90s.

Ishq, Naam, Darr, Dil, Anjaam, Aashiqui https://t.co/eLJ7BR9CLt — Biswarup Ghatak (@BishOnTheRockz) November 22, 2021

Twitter thinks the lyrics are profound and is appreciating the deep thought behind them.

It could also mean that he is very tired and wants to sleep a lot. Sona kitna sona hai... — The Mallu Bong (द മല്ലു বং) 🇮🇳 (@themallubong) November 22, 2021

Perfect example of Homonyms😀 — Gitanjali (@geet_cg) November 23, 2021

Even better:

Jaan meri jaan hai tu jaan le jara — chandanp (@chandanp) November 22, 2021

Even these so called masala lyrics are too complex for @Its_Badshah #TulsiKumar and #NehaKakkar — Ibu Hatela™ (@Esmilebhai) November 23, 2021

The fact that you were listening to this song with such intent instead of dancing to it. — Mrs Shelby (@sleepylorelai) November 22, 2021

Mai socha govinda neend lene ke liye bol raha hai. — Mubarak Khan (@Mubarik12575262) November 22, 2021

Appreciate the effort pic.twitter.com/BOF1v1uDmN — Dhondu Stotch (@Dhondu_Stotch) November 22, 2021

Just saying, Sameer Anjaan, the lyricist, deserves all the appreciation!