Why is it that we always diss Bollywood songs until someone meticulously dissects them and shows us how artistic they are?

Twitter brought up 90s song sona kitna sona hai from the movie Hero No. 1 and pointed out that every 'sona' mentioned in the song has a different meaning. If this isn't a lyrical masterpiece, I don't know what is!

Further ahead, someone also brought to light that the second verse of this song features the titles of popular Hindi films from the 1980s and 1990s, like Ishq, Naam, Darr, Dil, Anjaam, and Aashiqui.

Twitter thinks the lyrics are profound and is appreciating the deep thought behind them.  

Just saying, Sameer Anjaan, the lyricist, deserves all the appreciation!