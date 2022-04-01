In the previous months, Shark Tank India became a grander sensation than any Indian reality show has ever been to date. It was a celebration of ideas, innovation, and zeal.
Some of the products we heard about for the first time, while others altered our perceptions of them. Nevertheless, the brands that were yearning to break big into the Indian market were showcased on Shark Tank India and have ever since become household names.
Desi twitter is discussing the products they bought after they were pitched on Shark Tank India. It looks like the entrepreneurs have kept up with their promises.
didn’t get the heart to use it tho pic.twitter.com/ewX56i40Ny— N (@skincarebynive) April 1, 2022
I have almost ordered one product everyday. In a way , I have funded everyone without any equity.— The Startup CA (@mehulshahca) March 31, 2022
Tagz, that Soaps ones, Skippi, Alpino , Keto India
Yes . .— DNK (@DNK110018) April 1, 2022
ISAK Perfume discovery pack : Simply Amazing !!!! ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Let's try snaks : Nothing extraordinary ⭐⭐⭐
Sass bar soap : Nice, Kids would love it ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Color me mad insoles : Ordered, yet to receive
Jhaji aachar : On Wishlist
1. Meat your ( eggs )— FittrwithKJ (@Fittrwithkj) April 1, 2022
2. Tagz chips
3. Beyond snack Kerala chips
4. Moonshine meadery
5. Nomad food project ( Bacon thecha )
6. Get a whey Icecream
7. Skippi ice pops
Beyond Water is getting Popular !— Mudit 🇮🇳 (@MuditHastir) March 31, 2022
Purchased @IndiaHammer Solo Pro. Great experience so far. Voice clarity on other end is amazing because of 2 mics. Only issue is since it is touch instead of button, i disconnect calls while adjusting them— जतिन (Jatin) 🇮🇳 (@jbhatnagar238) April 1, 2022
Beyond Snack Kerala Banana Chips— Vishal (@vishmak) April 1, 2022
Hemp Seeds (of a different brand than the one that came on Shark Tank but I came to know about Hemp Seeds thru Shark Tank only)
I have already tried Alpino Peanut butter , before they came on Shark Tank ,so will it be counted ?— 💜 (@MonicaBinnng) April 1, 2022
Jain sikhanji...tastes good with soda..with water not that much.— Sibashish 🇮🇳 (@sibashish30) April 1, 2022
Tried Alpino peanut butter (and now I'm a subscriber), bummer and Skippy Ice pops— Udbhav Vashud (@UdbhavVashud) April 1, 2022
Moonshine mead in Goa..it was good...— Rajesh Choudhary (@chronicated) April 1, 2022
Belly Button Shaper— Vikassharma351732. (@Vikassharma3512) April 1, 2022
Tags chips, Hammer brush, Banana Chips and Protein Ice Cream!— Ashish Deokar (@ashishdeokar) March 31, 2022
Love all these products!!
1. Skippi ice pops - 4/10— Amit Das (@mockingbong) April 1, 2022
2. Poo de Cologne - 8/10
3. Beyond water - 6/10
4. Beyond snacks banana chips - 9/10
Yes, tried Get-A-Whey ice crean— Darika Jain (@DarikaJain) April 1, 2022
We have a lot of them @brownbascaed— Mayank Sitlani (@sitlanimayank) March 31, 2022