In the previous monthsShark Tank India became a grander sensation than any Indian reality show has ever been to date. It was a celebration of ideas, innovation, and zeal. 

Shark Tank India
Some of the products we heard about for the first time, while others altered our perceptions of them. Nevertheless, the brands that were yearning to break big into the Indian market were showcased on Shark Tank India and have ever since become household names.

Desi twitter is discussing the products they bought after they were pitched on Shark Tank India. It looks like the entrepreneurs have kept up with their promises.

Which product have you subscribed to?