In the previous months, Shark Tank India became a grander sensation than any Indian reality show has ever been to date. It was a celebration of ideas, innovation, and zeal.

Some of the products we heard about for the first time, while others altered our perceptions of them. Nevertheless, the brands that were yearning to break big into the Indian market were showcased on Shark Tank India and have ever since become household names.

Have you tried any shark tank India products yet? — Neha Puri (@NehaKPuri_) March 31, 2022

Desi twitter is discussing the products they bought after they were pitched on Shark Tank India. It looks like the entrepreneurs have kept up with their promises.

didn’t get the heart to use it tho pic.twitter.com/ewX56i40Ny — N (@skincarebynive) April 1, 2022

Yesss, skippi ice pops pic.twitter.com/i6K2WSLyrz — Kabhi Khushi Mostly Gham (@khushi_kundnani) March 31, 2022

I have almost ordered one product everyday. In a way , I have funded everyone without any equity.



Tagz, that Soaps ones, Skippi, Alpino , Keto India — The Startup CA (@mehulshahca) March 31, 2022

Yes . .



ISAK Perfume discovery pack : Simply Amazing !!!! ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐



Let's try snaks : Nothing extraordinary ⭐⭐⭐



Sass bar soap : Nice, Kids would love it ⭐⭐⭐⭐



Color me mad insoles : Ordered, yet to receive



Jhaji aachar : On Wishlist — DNK (@DNK110018) April 1, 2022

1. Meat your ( eggs )

2. Tagz chips

3. Beyond snack Kerala chips

4. Moonshine meadery

5. Nomad food project ( Bacon thecha )

6. Get a whey Icecream

7. Skippi ice pops — FittrwithKJ (@Fittrwithkj) April 1, 2022

Beyond Water is getting Popular ! — Mudit 🇮🇳 (@MuditHastir) March 31, 2022

Purchased @IndiaHammer Solo Pro. Great experience so far. Voice clarity on other end is amazing because of 2 mics. Only issue is since it is touch instead of button, i disconnect calls while adjusting them — जतिन (Jatin) 🇮🇳 (@jbhatnagar238) April 1, 2022

Beyond Snack Kerala Banana Chips



Hemp Seeds (of a different brand than the one that came on Shark Tank but I came to know about Hemp Seeds thru Shark Tank only) — Vishal (@vishmak) April 1, 2022

I tried the kerala banana chips and they were Fab!!! Must try, Also available on zepto if you need them RN! — Omkar Gunjal (@OG_Omkar_05) April 1, 2022

Yes i tried TagZ chips. They were really good! — Aryan Kochhar (@aryan_kochhar) April 1, 2022

I have already tried Alpino Peanut butter , before they came on Shark Tank ,so will it be counted ? — 💜 (@MonicaBinnng) April 1, 2022

Jain sikhanji...tastes good with soda..with water not that much. — Sibashish 🇮🇳 (@sibashish30) April 1, 2022

GetAWhey - decent but expensive

Tagz chips - loving them

Urban monkey cap - good branding — Sumant Kharbanda↗️ (@tweet_sumant) April 1, 2022

Tried Alpino peanut butter (and now I'm a subscriber), bummer and Skippy Ice pops — Udbhav Vashud (@UdbhavVashud) April 1, 2022

I don't know why the comments doesn't mention



Beyond Snack - Kerala Banana chips.

They were soooo good. I ate all the 3 flavors in just 2 hours. And then regretted it.

They are on the high price range but soooooo gooood 😍 pic.twitter.com/HkBp5GZ9PV — 23:23 ✨ (@ayushikul_02) April 1, 2022

Moonshine mead in Goa..it was good... — Rajesh Choudhary (@chronicated) April 1, 2022

Belly Button Shaper — Vikassharma351732. (@Vikassharma3512) April 1, 2022

Tags chips, Hammer brush, Banana Chips and Protein Ice Cream!



Love all these products!! — Ashish Deokar (@ashishdeokar) March 31, 2022

1. Skippi ice pops - 4/10

2. Poo de Cologne - 8/10

3. Beyond water - 6/10

4. Beyond snacks banana chips - 9/10 — Amit Das (@mockingbong) April 1, 2022

Yes,

Using bummer everyday — rahulnetha (@rahhul_netha) April 1, 2022

tried nomads. worth it. — sagar (@sagar_gallu) April 1, 2022

Yes, tried Get-A-Whey ice crean — Darika Jain (@DarikaJain) April 1, 2022

We have a lot of them @brownbascaed — Mayank Sitlani (@sitlanimayank) March 31, 2022

Which product have you subscribed to?