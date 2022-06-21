Yet another incident on Twitter has engaged a conversation on our favourite celebrities being paired on screen. These two actors have been our all time favourite and phenomenal actors in the Indian film industry. These are none other than the king of bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and the very talented and beautiful, Tabu.

Speaking of the duo, both are great actors doing some immensely critical work at the moment. With SRK's Pathan on the way and Tabu's recent portrayal in Bhool Bhulaiya 2 has been very well applauded.

A tweet by someone to cast them in a movie together ignited a series of conversation over the internet. Some people are thrilled with this association whereas some are not very convinced with the idea.

@ bollywood CAST them in a movie as leads pic.twitter.com/Zop25vLkls — ًِ (@belikesami) June 19, 2022

SRK is busy shooting for his upcoming movie Pathan, as a lead role with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The movie is being directed by Sidharth Anand under Yash Raj Films banner.

Tabu was last seen Bhool Bhulaiya 2 with Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani as lead actors. The movie has hit 175 crores till with making it a Superhit and a big success.

Tabu and SRK were seen together in some films like "Main Hoon Naa", where Tabu did a small cameo and even in Om Shanti Om, where she came for the superhit song "Deewangi" with many other actors shown in the song.

People have a lot to say about this duo to be launched together. Both of them are exceptional actors and are doling some really interesting work. Here's what they are saying.

i mean that potential they have shouldn’t get wasted — ًِ (@belikesami) June 19, 2022

Can't believe we don't have a full fledged movie starring SRK and Tabu..🥺pic.twitter.com/iagZXZdjxz — Naina 💫 (@_artsy_SRKian) January 28, 2022

Trivia: Tabu's pic on the right has been processed after implementing a de-ageing software used on her in all of her younger scenes in the movie Bhool Bhulaiya 2 done by the team at Red Chillies VFX (owned by SRK) 😇 — Aman Khetarpal (@amankhetarpal) June 20, 2022

SRK only works with actresses half his age because "actresses of his age don't work" his words not mine — mommy sailor mars ✨ (@vivvsim) June 20, 2022

If SRK- Tabu movie finally happens some day then it gotta be with Kashyap or Raghavan, SRK plays a middle aged macho weared out guy who loves to drink and Tabu plays a Femme Fatale. — S (@LoyleMoltisanti) April 22, 2022

Veer-Zara (2004) would have been perfect for this pairing. Tabu would have killed with that age-progression look in VZ. pic.twitter.com/6TjR0x4Uf5 — Raman (@ramangarg) June 20, 2022

On your birthday @iamsrk I just want to spread the SRK x Tabu supremacy agenda. Do a film together you both. And yeah, wishing you a very Happy Birthday 💜#HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/tbeA5R2BTa — 球子 Hara ✨ (@Mystic_riverrr) November 2, 2021

Honestly, we are also very eagerly waiting for this super duo to be launched together. They will up a hot on screen couple. What do you all think?