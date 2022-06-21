Yet another incident on Twitter has engaged a conversation on our favourite celebrities being paired on screen. These two actors have been our all time favourite and phenomenal actors in the Indian film industry. These are none other than the king of bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and the very talented and beautiful, Tabu. 

Speaking of the duo, both are great actors doing some immensely critical work at the moment. With SRK's Pathan on the way and Tabu's recent portrayal in Bhool Bhulaiya 2 has been very well applauded. 

A tweet by someone to cast them in a movie together ignited a series of conversation over the internet. Some people are thrilled with this association whereas some are not very convinced with the idea. 

SRK is busy shooting for his upcoming movie Pathan, as a lead role with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The movie is being directed by Sidharth Anand under Yash Raj Films banner. 

Tabu was last seen Bhool Bhulaiya 2 with Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani as lead actors. The movie has hit 175 crores till with making it a Superhit and a big success. 

Tabu and SRK were seen together in some films like "Main Hoon Naa", where Tabu did a small cameo and even in Om Shanti Om, where she came for the superhit song "Deewangi" with many other actors shown in the song. 

People have a lot to say about this duo to be launched together. Both of them are exceptional actors and are doling some really interesting work. Here's what they are saying. 

Honestly, we are also very eagerly waiting for this super duo to be launched together. They will up a hot on screen couple. What do you all think? 