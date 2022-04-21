As we all know, earlier this week, Akshay Kumar was called out for endorsing the pan masala brand, Vimal. It seems, an old video of the actor talking about his views on tobacco consumption surfaced online that completely contradicted his Vimal endorsement. To make matters worse, the celeb published an apology for the endorsement that has raised some eyebrows.

In his post, the actor has said, 'I have not and will not endorse tobacco,' but unfortunately, this isn't the first time he has done an ad endorsing it. The celeb once did an ad for a cigarette brand too. And Twitter has called this out as well.

Since it is an honest clarification, I'd wish there was honesty in the statement Akki sir 🙏 pic.twitter.com/40g6GwcoWl — BRIJWA SRK FAN (@BrijwaSRKman) April 20, 2022

Where in an old video, Akshay Kumar had claimed that he believes in the concept of 'swasth Bharat,' he has worked with two organisations that obviously go against these words of his.

Here's how other netizens have responded to the smoke brand's ad.

Aur batao kya haal hai. https://t.co/Fy4KtnI2Qr — Bʜᴀɢᴄʜᴀɴᴅ (@Bhagchand_Ak) April 21, 2022

Kindly don't say that you didnt endorse tobacco. You used to be a poster boy of Red and White cigarette. Isn't it? — 16x2=8 (@16x2_8) April 21, 2022

This is called frustration 😂🤣

Tum bhi kafi sad hue the or kafi tweet kiye the bit tera star back out nhi hua



Atleast hmre sir ne hmri suni hai ❤️ — 🎻 (@IamSummy_) April 20, 2022

Purani ads se kya rote rehte ho, itna bolna hai toh apne fav ko bolona — Jᴀʜɪɴ Kʜɪʟᴀᴅɪ (@Jahhhin_Cena) April 21, 2022

Though this isn't the only time netizens brought attention to the actor's cigarette ad. It seems people called it out long before this Vimal fiasco as well.

Whenever I go to movies and see the ad of Akshay Kumar is doing that PADMAN and asking to buy sanitary pads instead of cigarettes, I just remember this ad from my childhood.



Sacchi Red and White peene waalo ki baat hi kuch aur hai pic.twitter.com/bpIhYBgbEl — रात का सैनिटाइजर- डोगा (@kuttabhowka) June 27, 2019

There was a time when Akshay Kumar was promoting cigarettes and working with Red and White (ITC) pic.twitter.com/q3tMzhZjLH — Money Bansal (@BansalMoney) September 7, 2020

Boycott adverts and films of so called Bollywood Stars. Give way to new talent and deserving candidates.

Akshay kumar featured in Red and White Cigarettes advt...then later he featured in Padman talking against Cigarettes — Prem Ramchandani (@PremRamchandan9) September 24, 2020

Pahle cancer sell kiya while promoted red and white cigarette. Phir bagpiper which has alcohol.



Now no to tobacco or alcohol..

So he knw wht to sell and when 😂😂😂 — ༺👑༻ (@ADs_Battalion) July 20, 2019

Clearly, nothing is ever forgotten, or lost, on the internet.