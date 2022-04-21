As we all know, earlier this week, Akshay Kumar was called out for endorsing the pan masala brand, Vimal. It seems, an old video of the actor talking about his views on tobacco consumption surfaced online that completely contradicted his Vimal endorsement. To make matters worse, the celeb published an apology for the endorsement that has raised some eyebrows.
In his post, the actor has said, 'I have not and will not endorse tobacco,' but unfortunately, this isn't the first time he has done an ad endorsing it. The celeb once did an ad for a cigarette brand too. And Twitter has called this out as well.
Since it is an honest clarification, I'd wish there was honesty in the statement Akki sir 🙏 pic.twitter.com/40g6GwcoWl— BRIJWA SRK FAN (@BrijwaSRKman) April 20, 2022
Where in an old video, Akshay Kumar had claimed that he believes in the concept of 'swasth Bharat,' he has worked with two organisations that obviously go against these words of his.
Though this isn't the only time netizens brought attention to the actor's cigarette ad. It seems people called it out long before this Vimal fiasco as well.
Whenever I go to movies and see the ad of Akshay Kumar is doing that PADMAN and asking to buy sanitary pads instead of cigarettes, I just remember this ad from my childhood.— रात का सैनिटाइजर- डोगा (@kuttabhowka) June 27, 2019
Sacchi Red and White peene waalo ki baat hi kuch aur hai pic.twitter.com/bpIhYBgbEl
There was a time when Akshay Kumar was promoting cigarettes and working with Red and White (ITC) pic.twitter.com/q3tMzhZjLH— Money Bansal (@BansalMoney) September 7, 2020
Boycott adverts and films of so called Bollywood Stars. Give way to new talent and deserving candidates.— Prem Ramchandani (@PremRamchandan9) September 24, 2020
Akshay kumar featured in Red and White Cigarettes advt...then later he featured in Padman talking against Cigarettes
Clearly, nothing is ever forgotten, or lost, on the internet.