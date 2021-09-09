One of the things keeping us going through the seemingly never-ending pandemic is the chance of watching some of our most favourite stars in action. So here's a look at the upcoming films releasing later this year and next year, that we can't wait to watch:

1. Raavan Leela

Pratik Gandhi is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Raavan Leela, a musical drama starring Aindrita R as co-lead. The film releases on October 1, 2021.

2. Bhool Bhulaiyya 2

Starring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Kiara Advani, this horror-comedy by Aneez Bazmee was originally scheduled to release in 2020 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film is currently scheduled to release on November 19, 2021.

3. Laal Singh Chaddha

A comedy-drama starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, the film is the official adaptation of the 1994 drama, Forrest Gump. After multiple delays due to the pandemic, the film will reportedly be releasing on December 24, 2021.

4. Radhe Shyam

Starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, Radhe Shyam is a period romance, all set to release on January 14, 2022.

New Year. New Beginnings. And a New Release Date! 🌟💕#RadheShyam all set to release in a theatre near you on Makar Sankranti, 14th January 2022!



Starring #Prabhas & @hegdepooja pic.twitter.com/YLdBvCauVu — Radhe Shyam (@RadheShyamFilm) July 30, 2021

5. Bachchan Pandey

Starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, and Jacqueline Fernandez, this action-comedy has been directed by Farhad Samji and is slated to release on January 26, 2022.

6. Adipurush

Based on Ramayan, Adipurush is a 3D mythological drama starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan. Though Saif Ali Khan's comments about Raavan have already caused controversy, the film, releasing on August 11, 2022, is one of the most anticipated releases of the next year.

7. Gangubai Kathiawadi

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical crime drama. Though the film was originally scheduled to release on July 30, 2021, its release has currently been postponed.

8. Darlings

Marking Alia Bhatt's debut as a producer, Darlings boasts of a stellar star cast including Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathews, Vijay Varma, and Alia herself. The film was announced on March 1, and its shoot wrapped recently, on September 7, 2021.

9. Ek Villain Returns

Stated to be the spiritual sequel of the 2014 thriller Ek Villain, Ek Villain Return stars John Abraham, Rajun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. The film's date of release is reported to be February 11, 2022.

10. Bhediya

Directed by Amar Kaushik (of Stree fame), Bhediya is a horror-comedy starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, along with Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee. The film will release on April 14, 2022.

11. Jersey

Starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, Jersey is the official remake of the 2019 Telugu sports-drama of the same name. Reportedly, the film will release on November 5, 2021.

Telling stories that touch hearts and make a difference. #Jersey is a story that speaks of a Phoenix rising from the ashes. The triumph of an indomitable spirit. If there was ever a time I could connect with the underlying spirit of a film this was it. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) December 15, 2020

12. Looop Lapeta

The official remake of Run Lola Run, Loop Lapeta stars Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin in lead roles and was originally scheduled for a theatrical release of January 2021, which was pushed to October 2021 due to the pandemic. As per the latest reports, the film may now release directly on OTT, but the date is yet to be confirmed.

13. Sardar Udham Singh

Directed by Shoojit Sircar and starring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role, Sardar Udham Singh is a biopic based on the life of freedom fighter Udham Singh. Originally scheduled to release in October 2020, the film was pushed for a January 2021 release. However, it was again postponed due to the pandemic, and a new release date has not yet been shared.

14. 83

One of the most anticipated releases, 83 is a sports drama based on India's first World Cup win in 1983. Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, and others, the film's release has been continuously pushed due to the Covid restrictions.

Which film are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments section below.