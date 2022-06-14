It's mid-2022 and we're all looking ahead to all our favorite shows coming back with new seasons this year!

Scroll down to find your favorite shows in the list.

1. Masaba Masaba 2

Masaba Masaba’s first season was loved by the OTT audiences, so its second season is one of the most-awaited Hindi language original series. Who doesn’t know Masaba Gupta? Her life is full of ups, downs and glamour. The show was her acting debut and is getting more popular after the love and admiration it got.

2. Decoupled 2

Decoupled 2 is the story of a married couple who wants a divorce but because of their daughter, who doesn’t want to see them split, they chose to stay together. We are looking forward to their future storylines.



3. Mismatched 2

Love is back in the air, ready to melt you down. The filming of Mismatched 2 has commenced and we are close to the release date. It was just a year ago that we were all raving over Rishi and Dimple’s romance. Netflix has renewed the show for a second season, featuring Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf and is based on Sandhya Menon’s 2017 novel When Dimple Met Rishi. The rom-com follows a perfectly imperfect pair as they attempt to create an app.

4. Delhi Crime 2

Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi was the highlight of Delhi Crime. Her performance added to the soul-shattering narrative of the Nirbhaya case. The release has been delayed due to Netflix requesting reshoots of main scenes. Delhi Crime became the first Indian show to get awarded the International Emmy for Best Drama Series. The show stars Shefali Shah, Rasika Duggal, and Rajesh Tailang among the main roles along with an amazing supporting cast.

5. Mirzapur 3

Since its release in 2018, Mirzapur became one of the most celebrated Indian web series on Amazon Prime Video. It was the most talked-about web series of that year. The anticipated season 2 was also a success which continued the story after the events of the first part. Now, people are eagerly waiting for its season 3 with the same excitement.

6. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2

The desi addition to a look in the lives of the extremely wealthy and their social lives was this show. The catchy name became an internet favourite. Stars Neelam Kothari, Soni Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan have described the upcoming Season 2 as, "Bigger, better, and as fabulous as ever!"

7. Made In Heaven 2

Made In Heaven 2 is one of the much-anticipated returns on Amazon Prime Video coming in 2022. We are excited to watch Tara and Karan back on-screen with more weddings. The fans are curious with its two years-long wait and back to back delays. Season 1 featured Tara Khanna, an ambitious woman who wants to be known for her own work rather than being called as popular industrialist Adil Khanna’s wife. She, along with Karan Mehra, starts a wedding planning business titled 'Made In Heaven'. The show follows their journey of organizing lavish and grand upper class Delhi weddings that reveal the real face of the relationships among the rich.

8. Squid Game 2

Netflix announced recently that the wildly popular South Korean show is green lit for a second season. Squid Game is a fictional drama3 in which contestants who are desperately in need of money play deadly children's games to win cash prizes. Seong Gi-hun, the main protagonist of "Squid Game," is a divorced gambler who entered the contest for the big money. Hwang also teased new characters and developments in the second season. It was the "biggest-ever series at launch", Netflix's first-ever Korean series to reach No. 1 in the USA, attracting 1.65 billion hours of viewing in the 28 days following its release.

9. Heartstopper 2 and 3

Netflix’s most recent romantic teen drama has been a hit. The popularity of Heartstopper has been rewarded with the renewal of two more seasons and we are excited! It is based on the graphic novel by author Alice Oseman, the executive producer and creator of the series. The story is centered around Nick and Charlie, two British school boys who discover love, sexuality and coming out in a heteronormative world.

10. Paatal Lok 2

Paatal Lok was loved by audience and critics alike for its dark and gripping narrative. Producer Anushka Sharma recieved accolades for giving a platform to the show. Amazon Prime announced a following season and we are so excited to watch it.

Release these as soon as possible, please!