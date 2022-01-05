While casually scrolling Instagram, we all bookmark posts that can turn into our potential captions. Don't lie, we are all guilty of that. Having said that, getting inspired is one thing and brazenly copying is a whole different thing. And if, God forbid, it involves famous celebrities, it is bound to create a stir online!

In today's episode of Internet-is-the-supreme-investigator, we have one of Urvashi Rautela's old posts that looks like this:

The post is dated JULY 16, 2021 and has the following caption:

My heart is just overflowing with love and gratitude. I’m so incredibly honored & speechless to work beside the talented people that I get to call family. I’m so proud of all of you. Thank you to everyone out there for all your love for hindi remake of #ThiruttuPayale2 #setlife #actorlife 🎥

The eagle-eyed Internet spotted the resemblance of Rautela's caption in one of Zendaya's posts. Take a peek.

The post is dated JULY 29, 2020 and has the following caption:

I’m honestly speechless, my heart is just overflowing with love and gratitude. I’m so incredibly honored to work beside the talented people that I get to call family. I am a small piece of a big beautiful puzzle and I’m so proud of all of you. Thank you to everyone out there who’s watched and given our show life, thank you @samlev00 @hbo @a24 for everything and @televisionacad for this beautiful acknowledgment, thank you, thank you, thank you. We out here Emmy nominated y’all!!

The similarity between the two captions is uncanny and people are having some thoughts online.

Zendaya copied Urvashi Rautela's caption with the help of doctor strange pic.twitter.com/A1oEgnslTj — Itachi (@PLEASEbroSTFU) January 4, 2022

Should we all just take it easy?