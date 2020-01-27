With songs like Tu Kisi Rail Si Guzarti Hai, Moh Moh Ke Dhaage and others, Varun Grover's prowess as a lyricist is well established.

And in support of the on-going protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, he used the power of words for protest by penning the now-viral poem, Hum Kaagaz Nahin Dikhaenge.

"हम काग़ज़ नहीं दिखाएँगे।"



Inspired by the spirit of every protestor and India-lover. With hat-tips to Rahat Indori saab and the Bangla slogans.



(There is no copyright on these words - feel free to use them, adapt, sing, modify, create.) pic.twitter.com/bJZULAAvR8 — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) December 21, 2019

Recently, at the Spoken Fest 2020, he added a few lines to the original version. And the result is a beautiful expression of the ideologies that the anti-CAA protestors stand by.

He called out the authorities for using violent measures against the protestors, while praising the courage and determination of the protestors.

He ended the piece by referencing IIT Kanpur's infamous decision to investigate Faiz's poem Hum Dekhenge. And then talked about how love and persistence might one day convince the opposers to side with the protestors. You can watch the complete piece here:

Design credits: Aprajita Mishra