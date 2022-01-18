Vicky Kaushal's Instagram is a treat for fans to get a peek into his life. The actor is always trending on social media and our timelines with his posts.

An old clip from his acting school days is doing rounds on social media & has already won our hearts.

Actor Shireen Mirza, Vicky Kaushal's friend from acting school, took to Instagram to share this throwback video. The two of them are seen enacting a skit most dramatically and they look adorable.

Shireen shared the video when fans asked her to share a picture or video with Vicky. She captioned the story, “Jab hum chote bachhe the (when we used to be kids), folding hands already for posting this ha ha ha,” and added laughing emojis."

Recalling his acting days, Vicky further replied to the story saying, “Good old acting school days (2009).”

Vicky was an engineering student until he decided to join Kishore Namit Kapoor's academy to learn acting. It all began with Vicky assisting filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in Gangs of Wasseypur. He also played many cameo roles in his films.

He finally made his debut in 2015 with Masaan. Sure, the film worked really well for him and bagged many awards.

Talking about his modest beginnings in Bollywood in an old interview Vicky said:

I was doing bit roles in theatre, and sometimes, I was only making the opening announcement. But I was enjoying myself. At the same time, I would go for multiple auditions. I would make it till the final round, and then something would not work out. This went on for months, before Zubaan (2015) and Masaan happened.

People are loving the video and lauding Vicky in the comment section.

Vicky is currently working on Laxman Utekar's untitled film alongside Sara Ali Khan.

