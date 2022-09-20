Kartik Aaryan not only appears to have perfected the art of captivating audiences on-screen but also off. A recent video that surfaced online revealed the actor flying in economy class from Jodhpur to Mumbai, surprising the passengers.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor was given a warm welcome by surprised passengers, as seen in a social media video that quickly went viral. He appeared at ease in the aisle seat and kept smiling at everyone while a few of them took photographs with him.

We see fans applauding and cheering for him as the video begins, and he thanks them all in turn. Also, the actor extends greetings to everyone and can be overheard responding to a fan’s compliment with, “So sweet of you.”

In another video, Kartik Aaryan could be seen slurping instant noodles inside the same plane.

This is the 1st time i've seen a Bollywood Actor eating instant noodles 😋😂😭@TheAaryanKartik no doubt why you're masses ke favourite 😂😭🤝#KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/AwAKhKS1n4 — Chiji 🐣✨{inactive} (@StanningKartik) September 18, 2022

Internet users are flocking to the comment section to label him “the most humble and down-to-earth” actor as a response to the videos.

On the professional front, in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, one of the highest-grossing Hindi movies of the year, Kartik was last spotted on screen. He will be next seen alongside Kriti Sanon in Rohit Dhawan’s forthcoming film Shehzada. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres in February 2023. Additionally, he is set to lead Captain India, the forthcoming Hansal Mehta film. He will play a pilot in the movie.