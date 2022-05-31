With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's release and success, Kartik Aaryan has clearly garnered even more popularity than before. But not just his acting, his humble ways have also been gaining a lot of adoration from people.

Whether it's how he carries himself publicly and talks to his fans, or how he chooses to remain true to himself in different situations, the actor has been receiving praise for being super down to earth!

1. When the actor decided to celebrate Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's success by eating at a street-side stall.

He didn't choose to go to a fancy restaurant, he chose whatever felt good and right to him. This was a moment of zero pretentiousness. And we're here for it!

2. When he talked about his struggle days in Bollywood.

On an episode of KWK, Kartik Aaryan talked about living with 12 other flat mates during his days of struggle, and also about how he would look for auditions on Facebook and Google and commute long distances for them. Just goes to show how much the actor worked to be where he is now.

I used to type keywords like actors required and casting calls on Facebook and Google and then go from New Bombay to Bombay to stay close with the industry.

- Kartik Aaryan told Karan Johar

3. When he bought his parents a car like a true desi kid.

Buying your parents a car, or a shiny new home appliance with your hard earned money is peak desi kid behaviour. He clearly has his priorities in check!

4. When the celeb brought Pinni for Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan.

On an episode of Koffee with Karan season 6, the actor decided to bring a box of pinni that his mom sent for Karan Johar. If that’s not the sweetest, most homeliest thing ever, then I don’t know what is!

5. How he always chooses to treat his fans with the utmost kindness.

There have been so many instances where the actor has met his fans with a smile on his face and with ultimate politeness. From taking selfies with kids to dancing with his fans, Kartik Aaryan always chooses to meet people with love.

6. When he greeted a CISF official at the airport so well.

Greeting everyone with the same energy and manners, no matter who they are (or who you are, for that matter), that's a pretty solid sign of how respectful a person is!

7. When the actor decided to fly economy class.

And just FYI, he confidently said that the business class ticket was too expensive. If that isn't the definition of humble, then I don't know what is!

8. When he had this to say about news of him hiking his fee after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's success.

He is obviously great at keeping himself grounded even during moments of success. *Please teach us your ways!*

Promotion hua hai life mein

Increment nahi 😂

Baseless 🙏🏻 https://t.co/qQ3xFYREgr — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) May 30, 2022

And that's on how to stay calm and keep grinding.