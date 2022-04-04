As we all know the 64th Annual Grammy Awards took place recently. And the celeb fanbase is having a bit of moment with seeing our most favourite musicians all in one place.

So naturally, when this video of AR Rahman and Korean band BTS appeared online, netizens found themselves beyond excited at the brief sight!

AR Rahman and BTS in one frame, at the Grammys
Source: Twitter/NetflixIndia

ARR and his son AR Ameen attended the event together, and the photos of the two with BTS has caused the most hilarious, chaotic yet endearing reactions among fans!

Here's how netizens responded to this legendary video. And, of course it has people wishing for a collab as well. 

Lets all join our hands in prayer, cross our fingers to make a wish, or just daydream so hard that their collaboration actually becomes a reality!