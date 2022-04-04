As we all know the 64th Annual Grammy Awards took place recently. And the celeb fanbase is having a bit of moment with seeing our most favourite musicians all in one place.

So naturally, when this video of AR Rahman and Korean band BTS appeared online, netizens found themselves beyond excited at the brief sight!

ARR and his son AR Ameen attended the event together, and the photos of the two with BTS has caused the most hilarious, chaotic yet endearing reactions among fans!

Here's how netizens responded to this legendary video. And, of course it has people wishing for a collab as well.

AR RAHMAN AND BTS IN THE SAME FRAME?! I'M NOT OK KANMANI 🥺 https://t.co/wollxsQEP9 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 4, 2022

AR rahman was so close to them 😭pic.twitter.com/G3fknCnBJz — BTS Factory ♡🍬 (@BTS_Factss) April 4, 2022

Call me delulu but I'm already Manifesting a collab — chocofuzz (@_chocofuzz) April 4, 2022

BTS AND AR RAHMAN ARE THE ONLY TWO ARTISTS WHOSE MUSIC HAS MOVED ME TO TEARS. NOT THE LYRICS, THE MUSIC. THIS INTERACTIONS MEANS THE WORLD TO ME I'M GONNA CRYpic.twitter.com/SSJlQ2vdvs — mkn⁷ (@untaethered) April 4, 2022

OMGGG!!! AR Rahman and BTS in one frame?!!! The power this video holds is just insane😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nWsqufrctT — Kajal Youniverse🌍⁷ (@kmohanty99) April 4, 2022

SHUT UP SHUT UP AR RAHMAN AND BTS IN ONE FRAME FUCK OFFFF YES THIS IS FOR ME THEY DID THIS FOR ME THIS IS LITERSLLY MY BRAND pic.twitter.com/jLkzWmpB65 — choi yeonjun (@jjunysus) April 4, 2022

Netflix India you definitely need to ask rahman sir to do a collab with BTS😭 — T⁷|| 🐨⃢🐹⃢🐱⃢🐿️⃢🐥⃢🐻⃢🐰 || (@ilobeyou_1) April 4, 2022

AR RAHMAN ( @arrahman ) has also reposted his son's story on his own Instagram page !



This is actually happening y'all! We really got AAR posting a video of him with @BTS_twt on his story! Give us a picture please 🙏#BTS #BTSxGrammys #BTSGrammy #GRAMMYsBTS #GrammyAwards pic.twitter.com/aNt2HCEN8Y — JIMIN INDIA🇮🇳 || JIMIN OST 💙 (@JIMIN_INDIA_) April 4, 2022

Theeee fuckckkcck AR Rahman and BTS in one frame 🥹 broooo talk collab become frnds 🤩 pic.twitter.com/hSD0Ed2kHI — . (@_btsmyhope) April 4, 2022

idk how to tell yall,, non Indian Army's that,, AR Rahman being the greatest musician of all time and him meeting BTS and praising them and changes of a possible collab is such a BIG FUCKING THING. pic.twitter.com/ozft2MBCMc — bin (@urgayboy) April 4, 2022

So this finally happened! After years of me not-so-subtly nudging both artists towards each other, @BTS_twt and @arrahman sir meet! A win for the desis! 💜🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/iGPIMYFbRK — Riddhi Chakraborty 🏳️‍🌈 (@thisisridz) April 4, 2022

AR RAHMAN WITH BTS OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/7i2XHLxMPG — gigi⁷ | KYLIE DAY (@sugawainscoting) April 4, 2022

OKAY!!! @NetflixIndia being the biggest ARMY!!! 보라해 Netflix India 💜💜 https://t.co/PBmegtoVid — Malavika K S (@MalavikaKShine1) April 4, 2022

Netflixindia BTS be like na unku kanmaniya ,🥺😭 love this twt — Shenbagam shivaRengan💜🌵🦀🌍 (@shenbagam_shiva) April 4, 2022

AR RAHMAN'S SON WITH BTS I'LL PULL MY HAIR pic.twitter.com/1akn33YJbw — ashy⁷୧⍤⃝🏴‍☠️ (@MANGBharDo) April 4, 2022

BTS AND AR RAHMAN IN ONE FRAME ARE YOU KIDDING ME RN pic.twitter.com/R02w9KpGTS — zrev (@telegguk) April 4, 2022

A few seconds of legends BTS and AR Rahman in one frame, let me go cry in the corner 🙏🥺 @arrahman @BTS_twt #Grammys pic.twitter.com/I7kXSrddFx — Monica 💜 💚 (@MonicaYadav08) April 4, 2022

COME COLLECT UR AR RAHMAN AND BTS CRUMBS 😭 pic.twitter.com/vt1f5e1UoD — Ashika_Sa⁷ ❥ Jimin ost🌙 (@rkivehopee_) April 4, 2022

Who didn't — Im Sooyoung (@sootothebam) April 4, 2022

Lets all join our hands in prayer, cross our fingers to make a wish, or just daydream so hard that their collaboration actually becomes a reality!