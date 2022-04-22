Mike Tyson AKA Iron Mike stays relevant among his fans, and in news for multiple reasons. But this time, an incident that has been reported, has left his fans and public in shock. In a video shared by TMZ, the former boxing champion was seen repeatedly punching a passenger in the airplane.

The incident took place in a flight that was ready for departure from the San Francisco International Airport to Florida. According to a witness, Mike Tyson was initially calm and even took a picture with the passenger in question - but allegedly, the constant bugging and the passenger's behaviour, got to him.

ICYMI: Mike Tyson seemed to lose his cool on a plane on Wednesday night ... repeatedly punching a man in the face after the guy had apparently annoyed him. https://t.co/x7CEFS9yYV — TMZ (@TMZ) April 22, 2022

Mike Tyson's representatives added in an email to The Associated Press, that the passenger had began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat. Another video was shared by a passenger in the same flight, where the man can be seen standing over Tyson's seat, waving his arms and talking to him constantly, even after Tyson chose not to respond.

I mean, Mike Tyson wouldn't ever have to tell me "leave me alone" more than once.



Some people gotta learn the hard way.pic.twitter.com/2HI8mUUUDU — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) April 21, 2022

Reportedly, Tyson didn't stop beating the man till others in the flight intervened - as a result, he was left bleeding. People also reacted to the video, after it went viral on the internet.

I don’t know how this guy thought this interaction would go any other way 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/v820lo8n4R — Girl Jo (@stark_ravin_mad) April 21, 2022

He did what he was trying to provoke Mike to hit him hoping he can get paid but he’s not going to win any money from Mike — Chip hunter (@hunter_chip) April 21, 2022

Why do people think physically attacking a person is justified or legal when all they did was annoy?



Mikey is about to go through some things. — Mattyisgoingtoprison (@Mattyisgoingto1) April 21, 2022

The kid was definitely annoying...but what Tyson did is NOT okay, there were numerous ways to resolve the issue w/o violence...geez, Will Smith slapped Rock & the world went crazy, but this is acceptable??? — Shock Wave 🌊🌻🌻 (@SBWheat1) April 21, 2022

The man recieved medical attention, and also reported the incident to the police.