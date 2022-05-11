From risking their own lives for civilians to teaching homeless kids while being on their duties, cops have been going viral for all good reasons recently. And now, another cop is being showered with a number of heartwarming comments, for his instrumental cover of the iconic song Sandese Aate Hain song from the 1997 movie Border.

In the two-minute clip, which was posted on a page named Wadala Matunga Sion Forum , the cop played the legendary song effortlessly on the flute while other traffic police officials enjoyed the soulful musical rendition.

As per the post, the video clip was recorded at Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg in Wadala, Mumbai.

After being shared online, the video garnered over 1400 likes. Needless to mention, the clip went viral in no time and netizens were quite impressed with the cop's talent. Here's what people had to say:

Men in uniform do have heart and emotions. A sweet talent conveyed through sweetest form Krishnas flute. Carry on Bro. Eagerly wait for some more — Ritesh (@riteshjatt) May 8, 2022

It is really a good opportunity for all of them to show/ prove their talent in public.

Best wishes to the cop — Suresh Iyer (@SureshI85694517) May 8, 2022

So nice to see,They all are living such a highly stressed life,only to keep us safe.

They really deserv a break like this once in a while — Sanjay Ingale (@isro2004) May 9, 2022

Amazing talent...keep it up Mumbai police...जनतेला तुमचा अभिमान आहे. — Shubhangi Garje (@shubhangigarje) May 9, 2022

Hidden talent behind uniform ❤️ amazing love it 😇 — Aniket Sarvankar (@aniketsarvankar) May 8, 2022

Superb ..... It’s always good to see the other side of these solid tough , hard working men in uniform — Vivek Singh (@Vivek_Raghav040) May 8, 2022

Awesome good break from stressful duty — Dhanraj Karkera (@DhanrajKarkera4) May 8, 2022

Wholesome ending to my day ❤️ https://t.co/b1Xg6ekEOZ — Pratyush Mahapatra (@Pratyush__27) May 8, 2022

You can check the entire clip here:

BRB, playing Sandese Aate Hain on repeat!