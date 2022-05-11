From risking their own lives for civilians to teaching homeless kids while being on their duties, cops have been going viral for all good reasons recently. And now, another cop is being showered with a number of heartwarming comments, for his instrumental cover of the iconic song Sandese Aate Hain song from the 1997 movie Border.
As per the post, the video clip was recorded at Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg in Wadala, Mumbai.
Men in uniform do have heart and emotions. A sweet talent conveyed through sweetest form Krishnas flute. Carry on Bro. Eagerly wait for some more— Ritesh (@riteshjatt) May 8, 2022
It is really a good opportunity for all of them to show/ prove their talent in public.— Suresh Iyer (@SureshI85694517) May 8, 2022
So nice to see,They all are living such a highly stressed life,only to keep us safe.— Sanjay Ingale (@isro2004) May 9, 2022
Amazing talent...keep it up Mumbai police...जनतेला तुमचा अभिमान आहे.— Shubhangi Garje (@shubhangigarje) May 9, 2022
Hidden talent behind uniform ❤️ amazing love it 😇— Aniket Sarvankar (@aniketsarvankar) May 8, 2022
Awesome good break from stressful duty— Dhanraj Karkera (@DhanrajKarkera4) May 8, 2022
👏🏼👏🏼👌So beautifully played. Made my day. #MumbaiPolice Great! https://t.co/IMXpTHWCJQ— Suchitra Rathore (@BluntspkSuchi) May 8, 2022
You can check the entire clip here:
Sunday Street at RAK MARG WADALA WEST#sundaystreets #sundaystreetswadala #wadala @sanjayp_1 @mumbaimatterz @MumbaiPolice @cycfiroza pic.twitter.com/iylAP6Ztt7— Wadala Matunga Sion Forum (@WadalaForum) May 8, 2022