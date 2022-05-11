From risking their own lives for civilians to teaching homeless kids while being on their duties, cops have been going viral for all good reasons recently. And now, another cop is being showered with a number of heartwarming comments, for his instrumental cover of the iconic song Sandese Aate Hain song from the 1997 movie Border.

In the two-minute clip, which was posted on a page named Wadala Matunga Sion Forum, the cop played the legendary song effortlessly on the flute while other traffic police officials enjoyed the soulful musical rendition.

As per the post, the video clip was recorded at Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg in Wadala, Mumbai.

After being shared online, the video garnered over 1400 likes. Needless to mention, the clip went viral in no time and netizens were quite impressed with the cop's talent. Here's what people had to say:

You can check the entire clip here:

BRB, playing Sandese Aate Hain on repeat!