Neena Gupta has always been a lovable trendsetter, with her choices, statements and wit. In a recent video shared by her daughter, Masaba Gupta, she shares three tips for her daughter for 2022 and I couldn't agree with her more. Way to bring in the new year, Neenaji.

The Badhaai Ho actor's equation with her daughter, designer Masaba Gupta is as honest as it gets and neither have shied away from it. Neenaji's tips are the most relatable mom things, and I am obsessed with them. In the short video, Neenaji makes a sly jibe at Masaba saying:

Don't call me buddhi ever

Television personality, Anu Ranjan too cracked a joke at Masaba in the comments and her reply made me ROFL.

The video had fans laughing over Neenaji's mom jokes and praising her attitude. All moms are the same, amirite?

Masaba's video is a reminder of "Mother knows best" and no doubts about it.

Let this be a reminder to treat your mom like the queen she is.