Shah Rukh Khan's off-screen persona has almost always blown us away, as he comes across as relatable yet profound. He just understands how to say the right things to get his fans. This old interview with the actor, like so many others, had a segment that enamored viewers, and the footage, unsurprisingly, went viral on social media.

During his appearance on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan in 2011, the actor addresses his fear of attachment. Khan elaborates on how relying on others makes him uncomfortable and his fear of being let down by others.

Checkout the video here:

My fear summed up in a video. pic.twitter.com/1hMcqJwyUS — نور (@shutupnoor_) March 6, 2022

Who among us won't relate to that? Naturally, Twitter users had their major 'us' moment after watching the clip.

This hits so close to home! I am really bad at keeping friends too. I got attachment issues since I lost my father early in life. I push away people before I can lose them or they push me away. https://t.co/tdj0y5Nrfi — idlemind (@simplyfilmy) March 7, 2022

Except the friends thing, I can relate to everything he said. After my father's, grandfathers, uncles death(especially my father's) the fear of losing people by any means either it's death or any other reasons, I hate and fear it. — Bandita💓(🍊 don't forget to vote) (@Ilovepandaexpr5) March 7, 2022

he is very articulate and well-spoken, isn't he? that was so well put...all of that summed up in less than a min. insane. — | 𝚒𝚌𝚢 | (@icysoosmile) March 7, 2022

that's why he's the king, connects with everyone.. — 𝒉𝒂𝒔𝒔𝒂𝒏 (@hi__hassan) March 7, 2022

