We have watched them in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movies, and we have loved them in all languages. And now, they are coming to win our hearts through Bollywood movies. Here are some of the South Indian actors who are making their Bollywood debut this year.

1. Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna started winning hearts when she made her acting debut in the 2016 Kannada film Kirik Party. She is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Goodbye, which will be releasing on 7th October, 2022. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.

2. Shalini Pandey

Shalini Pandey made her acting debut with Arjun Reddy for which she received a lot of applause. She predominately works in Telugu and Tamil films. Shalini made her Bollywood debut this year with Jayeshbhai Jordaar, starring next to Ranveer Singh.

3. Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda, who predominantly works in Telugu cinema, also made his Bollywood debut this year with Liger. The movie was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. It also featured Ananya Panday and had an extended cameo of Mike Tyson.

4. Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya made his Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha, which was the Hindi adaptation of Forrest Gump. The movie saw Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role.

5. Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi predominantly works in Tamil movies. He will also be making his Bollywood debut this year. He would be starring in Mumbaikar and Merry Christmas, which are expected to release this year.

How excited are you about these actors making their Bollywood debut? Which movies can you just not wait to watch? Let us know in the comments below.