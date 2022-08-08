Darlings was released on Netflix on August 5, the ones who have watched the movie collectively agree that Vijay Varma has stolen the show. His portrayal of Hamza, as the abusive husband, was nothing short of spectacular.

Ever sincewas released on Netflix on August 5, the ones who have watched the movie collectively agree that Vijay Varma has stolen the show. His portrayal of Hamza, as the abusive husband, was nothing short of spectacular. His performance has won him many fans. But now apart from the performance, Vijay Varma is winning the internet with this tweet.

An entertainment magazine took to Twitter and shared a quote said by Vijay Varma. The tweet mentioned how "the success of #AliaBhatt's #Darlings has assured his parents that his acting career won't leave him hungry." The tweet has received more than 2K likes.



It was all fun and games until Vijay Varma replied to that tweet and clarified that the comment was for the success of Gully Boy and not Darlings.



Ye toh maine Gullyboy ke liye bola tha.. uske baad bahot paisa kamaya hai bhai🤝 — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) August 8, 2022

Vijay's tweet has received more than 6K likes. In a sense, Vijay ratioed the magazine. Fans cannot get over this.



Film fare waale ki band baja di 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/f0VKmjTO5Z — ANGAD (@MedicoAngad_7) August 8, 2022

Filmfare ke young journalists ko bhi do paise kamaane do pliss. — ChandrikaWins (@chandrikawins) August 8, 2022

Vijay Varma Destroyed PR agency in Seconds. 🤣😂 — Knight Rider (@iKnightRider19) August 8, 2022

Vijay sir got no chill 😂.. https://t.co/jCypj33jxD — Cinemaai News (@CinemaaiNews) August 8, 2022

New swagger in town. Extremely talented and he can do this too. https://t.co/zpcYLXBX7l — Varad (@pullseyes) August 8, 2022

No doubt aapka naam Vijay hain... Hein 😂😂 https://t.co/VtJ0LehcqV — Ashin (@ashinconnect) August 8, 2022

This is it. Officially in love with this man https://t.co/ghCOhkutDe — Tanu D (@TDogra) August 8, 2022

Hamza has now emerged as the most hated character in Bollywood, and that speaks volumes for a phenomenal performance by an actor. Take a bow, Vijay Varma, should we say Versatile Varma?

