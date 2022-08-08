It was all fun and games until Vijay Varma replied to that tweet and clarified that the comment was for the success of Gully Boy and not Darlings.
Ye toh maine Gullyboy ke liye bola tha.. uske baad bahot paisa kamaya hai bhai🤝— Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) August 8, 2022
Vijay's tweet has received more than 6K likes. In a sense, Vijay ratioed the magazine. Fans cannot get over this.
Filmfare : pic.twitter.com/EkiqJibewj— Professor ngl राजा बाबू 🥳🌈 (@GaurangBhardwa1) August 8, 2022
Filmfare ke young journalists ko bhi do paise kamaane do pliss.— ChandrikaWins (@chandrikawins) August 8, 2022
Vijay Varma Destroyed PR agency in Seconds. 🤣😂— Knight Rider (@iKnightRider19) August 8, 2022
Filmfare: https://t.co/q2IzhTyvwH pic.twitter.com/SwaQi6KphU— MANtastic Mulga (@PraTickTackToe) August 8, 2022
Vijay sir got no chill 😂.. https://t.co/jCypj33jxD— Cinemaai News (@CinemaaiNews) August 8, 2022
New swagger in town. Extremely talented and he can do this too. https://t.co/zpcYLXBX7l— Varad (@pullseyes) August 8, 2022
No doubt aapka naam Vijay hain... Hein 😂😂 https://t.co/VtJ0LehcqV— Ashin (@ashinconnect) August 8, 2022
This is it. Officially in love with this man https://t.co/ghCOhkutDe— Tanu D (@TDogra) August 8, 2022