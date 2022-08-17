How obsessed are desis with the idea of angrez folks doing the same things for us that we did for them? On a scale of 1-10, it's f*cking 11.

Setting aside all the patriotic songs you've been hearing in your society and on Instagram stories since 8 am on August 15, the craze for this video is unrivalled.

My fav patriotic video. pic.twitter.com/ssfaNqAeWD — tithi trashcan (@titsandbitss) August 14, 2022

Indians are the bosses and gora log are serving the desis, the value of rupees has skyrocketed. Don't lie, this clip just induced orgasm in every desh premi out there.

Twitter is loving this role reversal. Wait, so just 7.5 years from now and we'll transcend to this?

Our definition of prosperity is getting revenge on whites. https://t.co/wWLRjw0wUx — Paul Erdős (@splittingfields) August 16, 2022

This is some next level racist shit 😂😭

only 7 years more to go 💀 https://t.co/bPbTPbvSrI — Ojas Bhat (@OjasBhat10) August 16, 2022

manifesting this on the auspicious day of independence 🧘🏻‍♀️🧘🏻‍♀️🧘🏻‍♀️🧘🏻‍♀️🧘🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/gwAjwvZvFa — 💗✨ (@grilb0ss) August 15, 2022

May I live long enough to see this 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/PIfz15QW2g — Ankit (@pragmatic_indi) August 15, 2022

If you're wondering where this clip has been taken from, here's a Twitter user answering all your queries.

Movie name: Super (Kannada) directed by Upendra released in 2008



It's an absolute masterpiece. The movie takes an extreme sarcastic take on Indians & how our country is lagging behind cuz of people themselves.



Available on Sun TV & MX player in Kannada. In Telugu on Hotstar https://t.co/FPnigEyh6L — Preetam Rao (@Preetam_M_Rao) August 16, 2022

Just 8 years more! I'm manifesting this, you guys!