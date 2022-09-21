Sometimes you meet someone you really like, but you are afraid to casually ask them to “get down with business”, cause what if they decline and things get awkward? You don’t want that, right? Well, someone asked what is the polite way of asking someone if they wanna f*ck, and man, the responses are hilarious.

How do you politely ask someone if they wanna fuck — ✨ (@kitkatstx) September 19, 2022

But this Raj Kapoor scene, right here, definitely steals the show

As if there's a better way than this. https://t.co/U8vspqDoOM pic.twitter.com/kyGggOqV6T — Typo King (@Hopayega09) September 20, 2022

Of course, there were other responses, but none beats Kammo Ji, look for yourself!

Start with a compliment and then ask for consent, like so: pic.twitter.com/HENtW4sH2s — Anderson .Snaak (@JN8K) September 19, 2022

would you like to stick it in ? i’ll allow it — ju 🪷 (@urbabyju) September 19, 2022

Now, you tell me, does any of these really beat Raj Kapoor’s Kammo ji? No, right? So, fellas, now that you know the polite way to ask, go get your Kammo ji!

Check Out | 10 Things You Can Do In Your Relationship To Really Spice Up Your Sex Life