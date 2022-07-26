After tragically watching a bunch of bizarre ads on Indian TV, if you're wondering that they can't get worse, here's another ad to butcher your assumption. Today, we crossed paths with *drumrolls* Rajashree Pan Masala ad featuring Annu Kapoor, and honestly, this ad is a real-life illustration of dhoka.

Anu Kapoor, dropping the words of wisdom, started off by emotionally connecting us with the concept of child adoption. I genuinely thought the next line would be jan hit mein jaari but no, a pan masala packet pops up on the screen and Annu Kapoor gives that smile.

I feel cheated.

Next time when you feel awful about your ex cheating on you, watch this and feel good.

Naturally, Twitter didn't see this plot twist coming and feels deceived (just like me).

I thought he is doing ad for Govt/Ngo but last me ekdum se waqt badal gaya zajbaat badal gaya 😂😂😂 — Prashant Kumar (@Prashan65362990) July 26, 2022

Ye kya chal raha hai bhaa... Ye Paan masala Wale log sabkey soch k bambu lagaane mei sabse aagey hai. — Manav K (@mnkmanav) July 26, 2022

Did NOT expect the plot twist lol https://t.co/GEr0yf0t8b — iamjustavisualperson (@priyankasacheti) July 26, 2022

Was not ready for that plot twist 😂 https://t.co/BzWid9mVnX — Ranjitha (@ranjithajeurkar) July 26, 2022

Now tell me, on a scale of 1-10, how much do you like plot twists?