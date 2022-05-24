"A friend in need is a friend indeed."

There's no doubt that our friends play an essential role in our lives. From supporting us at our worst to celebrating with us at our best, they are always there with us. And now, a video clip of a little boy helping his specially-abled friend in a wheelchair to participate in school games is going viral for all the right reasons.

Fred Schultz, a social media user, took to his social media account and posted a heart-warming clip of the little one helping his friend.

In the clip, several children were seen playing on the school premises. The boy, who didn't want his differently-abled friend to miss out on the school games, first ran his own race and then pushed his friend's wheelchair to complete the lap.

Needless to mention, netizens couldn't stop praising the boy, who wanted his differently-abled friend to feel included in the group activity. Here's how they reacted:

My son uses a wheelchair. I can’t even count the amount of times other children did this kind of thing for him (on their own). Children are so pure and wonderful. — Caroline Smit (@CarolineSmit5) May 23, 2022

This is what good people do. And despite all the rotten ones around today, there still are good people. — Paula S - 🇺🇦 (@pjs0210) May 22, 2022

Ur school has done a marvelous job dear....may you spread the message, beyond d confines of school...Blessed are d parents and teachers who teach you ..... — Yadvendra Shukla (@yadavendra77) May 23, 2022

This is what a school is supposed to do...teach the moral values so that kids can contribute to society...what a sweetheart he is... — Bose Kumaran (@bose_kumaran) May 23, 2022

If this doesn't put a smile on your face and realize all is not lost in the world I don't know what will. Kindness cost nothing but leaves everyone feeling better♥️💪🏽👍🏾🤎 — Mmm.Mmm.Goode (@GoodeMarcyl) May 23, 2022

Great parenting skills right here. Such respect. My tweet of the day. — 🌻💚Irishspud (@irishspud1198) May 22, 2022

After being shared online, the video has received over 66K likes and more than 2 million views so far. You can watch the entire clip here:

Buddy making sure his friend is included in on the fun. 😁❤️🔥🧑‍🦽 pic.twitter.com/zgDv4nMNvP — Fred Schultz (@FredSchultz35) May 22, 2022

We need more people in the world like him!

