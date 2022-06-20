What do you get when you combine the best of a TV Show and a movie? An epic meme. Someone brought two masterpieces, Breaking Bad and Endgame, together to create one incredible meme. The colour-grading is so fine, the frames so perfect, and the lights so on point, it's almost like internet users are casually doing better editing than highly rated studios. The video has already garnered over 7 million views, and whether you have watched either show or not, you're surely gonna appreciate this meme. 

Twitter, too, is absolutely in love with this creation

It's a crossover we didn't expect, but definitely needed.