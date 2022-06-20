What do you get when you combine the best of a TV Show and a movie? An epic meme. Someone brought two masterpieces, Breaking Bad and Endgame, together to create one incredible meme. The colour-grading is so fine, the frames so perfect, and the lights so on point, it's almost like internet users are casually doing better editing than highly rated studios. The video has already garnered over 7 million views, and whether you have watched either show or not, you're surely gonna appreciate this meme.
Twitter, too, is absolutely in love with this creation
this is the best breaking bad meme i’ve ever seen holy shit pic.twitter.com/rUrxcIQLlf— Corn ⚕ (@luhblix) June 18, 2022
Indian version. pic.twitter.com/3ECp82zA47— navdeep khandelwal (@navdeep1188) June 18, 2022
The effort put into this absolutely worth the pay off. https://t.co/aBvdEnoOEd— KenAdamsNSA (@KenAdamsNSA) June 19, 2022
This is the most magical thing I've ever seen in my life https://t.co/kjMyaCXgQA— Bendo2Levi (@Bendo2Levi) June 19, 2022
Nothing should fill me with such joy and yet here we are. https://t.co/9pE382Me8K— Krystal LaPorte (@WowSuchKrystal) June 19, 2022
That’s it, that is the best fucking editing I have ever seen from a meme https://t.co/ce2V5sUHP9— 💀 𝖙𝖗𝖆𝖘𝖍 𝖇𝖔𝖆𝖙 🔪 (@xanaxdee) June 19, 2022
I don't even like breaking bad but this is incredible. https://t.co/p1ngfRoiZV— Konsetsu Shishiki | Omnipotent Spoon | hehe (@KonsetsuVT) June 18, 2022
This is the greatest meme I’ve ever seen full stop https://t.co/mpduE7s6xe— MK (@mskk115) June 18, 2022
No words. None. Just watch. https://t.co/QTCo9UT5Aj— Christikal (@christikalTTV) June 19, 2022
forget best breaking bad meme… this one of the most well put together pieces of media ive seen in a very long time 😟😟 https://t.co/RaEyL4qtae— RIVA & CO. (@rivaandco) June 18, 2022
This meme has better production value than most modern marvel movies https://t.co/gcQPIq6OXP— lily the 🐍 (@quarkkiwi) June 19, 2022
Ever experienced perfection?— postaled (@ThePostaled) June 20, 2022
This is it. https://t.co/XTqLd485I9
This is in fact the greatest breaking bad meme to ever have been created.— 🏴☠️Nasdorachi🏴☠️ (@Nasdorachi) June 18, 2022
The chroma key work is literally phenomenal
Lmaooooooooo https://t.co/34eo2BBjbn
It's a crossover we didn't expect, but definitely needed.