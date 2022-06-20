What do you get when you combine the best of a TV Show and a movie? An epic meme. Someone brought two masterpieces, Breaking Bad and Endgame, together to create one incredible meme. The colour-grading is so fine, the frames so perfect, and the lights so on point, it's almost like internet users are casually doing better editing than highly rated studios. The video has already garnered over 7 million views, and whether you have watched either show or not, you're surely gonna appreciate this meme.

Twitter, too, is absolutely in love with this creation

did an actual fucking VFX compositor make this or something?!



why is the rotoscoping so good?… and the color grading just straight up looks like the original LMFAO https://t.co/FTahKqTQun — KALSKingdom 🇺🇦 (@KALS_Kingdom) June 18, 2022

this is the best breaking bad meme i’ve ever seen holy shit pic.twitter.com/rUrxcIQLlf — Corn ⚕ (@luhblix) June 18, 2022

HOW DID THEY DID THIS SO GOOD WHAT THE FUCK https://t.co/5PUvYtEudY — Arafat | Better Call Saul Era (@Zeus_TheAlpha) June 20, 2022

The effort put into this absolutely worth the pay off. https://t.co/aBvdEnoOEd — KenAdamsNSA (@KenAdamsNSA) June 19, 2022

This is the most magical thing I've ever seen in my life https://t.co/kjMyaCXgQA — Bendo2Levi (@Bendo2Levi) June 19, 2022

Nothing should fill me with such joy and yet here we are. https://t.co/9pE382Me8K — Krystal LaPorte (@WowSuchKrystal) June 19, 2022

That’s it, that is the best fucking editing I have ever seen from a meme https://t.co/ce2V5sUHP9 — 💀 𝖙𝖗𝖆𝖘𝖍 𝖇𝖔𝖆𝖙 🔪 (@xanaxdee) June 19, 2022

I don't even like breaking bad but this is incredible. https://t.co/p1ngfRoiZV — Konsetsu Shishiki | Omnipotent Spoon | hehe (@KonsetsuVT) June 18, 2022

This is the greatest meme I’ve ever seen full stop https://t.co/mpduE7s6xe — MK (@mskk115) June 18, 2022

This is Oscar worthy lmao https://t.co/pQG7mneqwJ — Duddy (@dub_sxt) June 19, 2022

forget best breaking bad meme… this one of the most well put together pieces of media ive seen in a very long time 😟😟 https://t.co/RaEyL4qtae — RIVA & CO. (@rivaandco) June 18, 2022

This meme has better production value than most modern marvel movies https://t.co/gcQPIq6OXP — lily the 🐍 (@quarkkiwi) June 19, 2022

I wish I had even a teeny fraction of the dedication to my craft that the person who made this clearly does https://t.co/HVm7S5temF — vintage yaoi scholar (@wuji_mp3) June 18, 2022

Ever experienced perfection?



This is it. https://t.co/XTqLd485I9 — postaled (@ThePostaled) June 20, 2022

This is in fact the greatest breaking bad meme to ever have been created.



The chroma key work is literally phenomenal



Lmaooooooooo https://t.co/34eo2BBjbn — 🏴‍☠️Nasdorachi🏴‍☠️ (@Nasdorachi) June 18, 2022

It's a crossover we didn't expect, but definitely needed.