Virat Kohli is a typical desi at heart, or rather a pure Delhiite. He loves his masaaledaar chole bhature as we love him to score centuries. That said, he recently dedicated his 71st Century in Asia Cup to Anushka and it was the most endearing gesture.

Now Kohli, who is back on the field, has left netizens in splits with one of his Instagram comments. Someone on Twitter shared how he only has one thing to ask in the comment section of his friends. And, you would agree it’s peeked desi friend behaviour.

Virat sabse ek hee question puchta rehta hai kya😭😭 pic.twitter.com/DvCjXyM28v — best girl (@awkdipti) October 11, 2022

Netizens can’t get enough of Virat Kohli and are comparing his behaviour with their own friends. We picked some best comments for you to chuckle at.

Virat sabse ek hee question puchta rehta hai kya😭😭 pic.twitter.com/DvCjXyM28v — best girl (@awkdipti) October 11, 2022

He is like that friend who will ask for picture credit everytime you post a picture of yourself https://t.co/aFLSqQ75mG — Vaishnavi || वैष्णवी (@MVaish06) October 11, 2022

virat is so me, i gift my friends something and never shut up about it https://t.co/mptrR4q1iH — 🤦‍♀️ (@dilawazar) October 11, 2022

Still middle class at heart, never let people forget that you gifted them something and they are bound to give something as return gift. https://t.co/hR2BqzVgSq — Akash Kumar Jha (@Akashkumarjha14) October 11, 2022

The first one looks like tag Heuer aquaracer(not a 100% sure) and the second one is a rolex datejust on a jubilee bracelet. https://t.co/Ad5QWs8Qim — Usama (@BohemianRevolt) October 11, 2022

Khud gift deke baar baar yaad karwaata hai 🤣 https://t.co/dQ6ZDPlYiK — t i s h (@dramaxvms) October 11, 2022

He’s searching for the correct TIMING 😝 https://t.co/yzIXymq5N5 — sagar (@alianator07) October 11, 2022

Virat is so real for this. Watch obsession is a thing fr https://t.co/M7ey7pbBxV — 球子 Hara ✨ (@Mystic_riverrr) October 12, 2022

I don't blame him. Watches are the best accessory ever! https://t.co/iHxMVoQXEc — Mahek (@mahekkki) October 12, 2022

Either he gifted them or he loves watches https://t.co/ltGNeUcKzN — Mohammad Salman Sam (@imsalmansam) October 11, 2022

bilkul meri tarhan ha https://t.co/WRCs1GFC4K — tuna (@apki_takleeff) October 11, 2022

Read more: Wholesome Moments That Proved Sports Is More Than Just A Game.