Virat Kohli is a typical desi at heart, or rather a pure Delhiite. He loves his masaaledaar chole bhature as we love him to score centuries. That said, he recently dedicated his 71st Century in Asia Cup to Anushka and it was the most endearing gesture.
Now Kohli, who is back on the field, has left netizens in splits with one of his Instagram comments. Someone on Twitter shared how he only has one thing to ask in the comment section of his friends. And, you would agree it’s peeked desi friend behaviour.
Netizens can’t get enough of Virat Kohli and are comparing his behaviour with their own friends. We picked some best comments for you to chuckle at.
Read more: Wholesome Moments That Proved Sports Is More Than Just A Game.