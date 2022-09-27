It’s a delight to watch when a sporting event goes beyond the match. As we already know, cricket in India is not just a sport but a feeling for us Indians. The hard work and dedication or even the victories our athletes put forth is worth celebrating. Not just cricket, there are many wholesome moments to rejoice in the spirit of sports, and we picked some best ones for you.

1. When the two biggest rivals, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, scripted history as they both cried together at Roger’s farewell. Truly our hearts were full!

Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal crying. More than rivals 😭😭pic.twitter.com/qmKJfhHyQ1 — better call saul spoilers (@odenhead) September 24, 2022

2. When Neeraj Chopra’s down-to-earth attitude won our hearts. The javelin champion took blessings from an elderly fan and we all love this gesture.

So down to earth this person @Neeraj_chopra1 ❣️Took blessing from an elderly fan. That speaks volumes. Love you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jjo9OxHABt — ಮೈಸೂರ್ ಮಠ (@MysoreMatha) June 30, 2022

3. When two high jumpers, Qatar’s Mutaz Essa Barshim and Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi, decided to share a gold medal at the Olympics and created the most heartfelt moment.

The moment when Gianmarco Tamberi and Muta Essa Barshim agreed to share the gold medal after tying in the men's high jump ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9BLJeo83I0 — ESPN (@espn) August 1, 2021

4. When the Indian women’s cricket team spent time with Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter. The way they played with the little one showcased the spirit of the game, and people loved it.

Spirit of Cricket from @BCCI 😍 @mandhana_smriti love from Pakistan. Fatima and her mother Bismah Mahroof God Bless you @maroof_bismah#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/jxb8xE0btq — Hassan Bashir Awan (@moumkts1) March 6, 2022

5. When tennis legend Roger Federer proved he is a true team player and grabbed two water bottles for his teammate Djokovic.

6. When Jhulan Goswami, one of the legends of Indian cricket retired and left everyone teary-eyed. A video of Indian women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur, weeping together, went viral.

Time for tears continues.. Selena, Roger.. Jhulan.. all the greats!

God bless! #thankyoujhulan https://t.co/2CVymBMRMB — Vandana Dutt (@vands2k) September 24, 2022

7. When a Pakistani dad & Indian FIL decided to watch an Ind Vs Pak match together. Now that’s how you treat sports in its true spirit.

8. When gold medalist Sakshi Malik couldn’t hold back tears as the national anthem was played. She kept her gaze fixed as the tricolor was raised after her victory in the Commonwealth Games, 2022.

Gold Medalist Sakshi Malik got emotional during the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/dvSJr3qxs7 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 6, 2022

9. When Virat Kohli dedicated the 71st century to his wife, actress Anushka Sharma and said:

You see me standing here like this right now because all the things that have been put in perspective has been done by one person, who stood by me through all these difficult times, that’s Anushka and this 100s is especially dedicated to her and our little daughter Vamika as well.

virat dedicated it to anushka and vamika no im crying bad pic.twitter.com/sc2f67Yw7f — ritika (@riticosmic) September 8, 2022

10. When the Malaysian badminton coach gave his shoes to a rival Jamaican player during Commonwealth games. Now that’s what sports is all about!

When the opposition coach is your shoe size and saves the day 😇



It's what the Games is all about!#B2022 #CommonwealthGames #Badminton pic.twitter.com/wnJcJ7uNKW — Commonwealth Sport (@thecgf) July 30, 2022

Read more: Incidents That Prove India Treats Sportspersons That Aren’t Cricketers Differently.