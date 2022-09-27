It’s a delight to watch when a sporting event goes beyond the match. As we already know, cricket in India is not just a sport but a feeling for us Indians. The hard work and dedication or even the victories our athletes put forth is worth celebrating. Not just cricket, there are many wholesome moments to rejoice in the spirit of sports, and we picked some best ones for you.
1. When the two biggest rivals, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, scripted history as they both cried together at Roger’s farewell. Truly our hearts were full!
2. When Neeraj Chopra’s down-to-earth attitude won our hearts. The javelin champion took blessings from an elderly fan and we all love this gesture.
3. When two high jumpers, Qatar’s Mutaz Essa Barshim and Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi, decided to share a gold medal at the Olympics and created the most heartfelt moment.
4. When the Indian women’s cricket team spent time with Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter. The way they played with the little one showcased the spirit of the game, and people loved it.
5. When tennis legend Roger Federer proved he is a true team player and grabbed two water bottles for his teammate Djokovic.
6. When Jhulan Goswami, one of the legends of Indian cricket retired and left everyone teary-eyed. A video of Indian women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur, weeping together, went viral.
7. When a Pakistani dad & Indian FIL decided to watch an Ind Vs Pak match together. Now that’s how you treat sports in its true spirit.
8. When gold medalist Sakshi Malik couldn’t hold back tears as the national anthem was played. She kept her gaze fixed as the tricolor was raised after her victory in the Commonwealth Games, 2022.
9. When Virat Kohli dedicated the 71st century to his wife, actress Anushka Sharma and said:
You see me standing here like this right now because all the things that have been put in perspective has been done by one person, who stood by me through all these difficult times, that’s Anushka and this 100s is especially dedicated to her and our little daughter Vamika as well.
10. When the Malaysian badminton coach gave his shoes to a rival Jamaican player during Commonwealth games. Now that’s what sports is all about!
