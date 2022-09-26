The extraordinary 24-year-long career of Roger Federer came to an end on Day 1 of the 2022 Laver Cup. For his final match, he teamed up with Rafael Nadal for his last tennis match. Although the legendary pair lost the match against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock, fans and fellow players shed many tears.
The 41-year-old has struggled with a knee injury in recent times but wanted to ensure that he was retiring on his own terms.
Federer continued to stay with the team and support them for the remaining two days. On Day 2 during the singles match between Novak Djokovic and Tiafoe, fans saw a heartwarming display of support. As Djokovic returned to his bench during one of the breaks, Federer checked up on him and grabbed two water bottles for his teammate.
Federer then quote tweeted the video with the caption: “Novak H2Okovic” much to the joy of his 12.9 million followers.
Fans were overwhelmed by the act of humility and grace, praising the Laver Cup for bringing together the rivals in one team. Djokovic voiced the same sentiment, he said, “I think that this competition – Laver Cup – is obviously the only competition where you can have the greatest rivals in your life as your team-mates. That’s why we enjoy it very much.”
Fans were left in awe at their sportsmanship and in laughter at Federer being a sweet ‘water boy’. The reactions came *pouring* in, along with a few water and tennis puns.
The duo has set an example that your biggest rivals can be your closest friend. They have shared numerous tense moments on the court, chasing the same titles, but they also have heartwarming displays of sportsmanship and friendship.
Roger Federer, is truly, always looking out for his teammates.