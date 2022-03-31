Take This Ultimate Quiz To Find Out If You're A True 'Saathiya' Fan Or Not

Saathiya will always be close to our hearts, for more reasons than one. The classic had a beautiful storyline and the music was like the cherry on top of the already-delicious-cake. We cannot get enough of it, not anytime soon. And, that's exactly why we've watched it too many times.

If you are also a fan like us and love the film, then take this quiz to find out if Saathiya is your one true love.



1. Where do Aditya and Suhani meet for the first time? Party Friend's house Airport At a wedding

2. Saathiya is a remake of which Tamil film? Anubavam Pudhumai Alaipayuthey Singam Anubavi Raja Anubavi

3. Salman Khan has a cameo in the film. True False

4. Who hits Suhani with a car? Dina Bhaskar Savitri Prema

5. Who was considered for Aditya's character in the film before Vivek Oberoi? Saif Ali Khan Abhishek Bachchan Akshay Kumar Shah Rukh Khan

6. What was the profession of Savitri's husband? IAS officer Teacher Doctor Politician

7. Who plays the character of Suhani's mother, Shobhana? Sharmila Tagore Farida Jalal Tanuja Supriya Pathak

8. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composed the music for the film. True False

9. What does Suhani give Aditya to eat to tease him at the wedding? Karela Mirchi Nimbu Tamatar

10. What does Suhani tell Aditya when he asks her about her name? Abaadi Barbaadi Pareshani Khushi

11. What is the name of Suhani's sister? Tina Anjali Savitri Dina