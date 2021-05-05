Kangana Ranaut entered the industry at quite a young age. The actor who has been in the news for all the wrong reasons, was not always like this.

Yes, she has accused people of 'stealing' oxygen from nature. And is famous for her 'gyaan' that nobody asks for.

How are we compensating for all the oxygen that we are forcefully drawing from the environment? It seems we learnt nothing from our mistakes and catastrophes they cause.

- Kangana Ranaut

But we found an interview of Kangana from when she had just made her debut with Gangster and Woh Lamhe, back in 2006. And she was completely different person!

At 18, Kangana was a humble yet opinionated teen who didn't shy away from standing up for herself. When asked if she had her 'style' own to add to a character, being so young, she responded saying she wasn't naive despite her age.

The actor spoke about her family, her younger brother who was studying away from home at the time, and how he was advised against telling his seniors about being related to Kangana. She also spoke about growing up in a valley in Himachal and how it moulded her.

Honesty is in my blood and I know how to stay grounded.

Watch the full interview here:

A lot seems to have changed in Kangana, after 15 years in the industry.





H/T Zoom TV for the interview.