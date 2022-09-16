It’s beautiful to have someone by your side who can comfort you, be there for you and love you when you are unable to love yourself. As hard as it is to find a person like that, it is very easy to lose them. If your relationship seems to be going a bit rough for a while, here are a few behaviours of yours you should pay attention to, to ensure you are not the one screwing it up.

1. Lying About All Things Big And Small

It’s not only the big lies that screw up a relationship, it’s the small ones as well. You might think that something is too small but they, most of the time, are not. If you want to have a healthy relationship, then start with being honest with your partner.

2. Having No Respect For The Other Person’s Boundaries

There are things that could be a deal-breaker for your partner but if you are anyway going to do those things, having zero respect for your partner’s wishes and boundaries, then you might lead a good relationship near its end.

3. Not Giving Personal Space

You should understand there are three parts to a relationship – you, your partner, and both of you together. As much as it’s important for the two of you to spend time together, it’s also important for you to have your individual lives and identity.

But also, having an individual life doesn’t mean you are going to do things that can and will damage your relationship with your partner. You should know where to draw the line.

4. Shutting Your Partner Out Instead Of Opening Up Emotionally

What’s the point of being with someone if you can’t open up emotionally with them? Being vulnerable in front of anyone might take a lot of courage and you might need time, which is completely okay, but at the same time, you should feel secure enough to open up in front of your partner. If you can’t, it will create problems in your relationship.

5. Ignoring your mental health

How you feel about yourself has a huge impact on how your relationship is going to be. If you don’t look after yourself, you won’t be able to look after your partner and their needs either. If you will ignore your mental health, you won’t be able to lead a healthy and happy life.

6. Always prioritising your needs over that of your partner’s

You and your needs should be a priority for yourself. But when you are in a relationship, you should give your partner’s needs importance as well. If you will only focus on what you want, completely ignoring what your partner needs, then you’ll be doomed to screw up your relationship.

7. Showing a lack of affection

Your partner needs to know that they are loved and appreciated. You might have been together for a long time and think they already know, but there are times your partner really needs to hear it from you.

8. Being manipulative

You can’t manipulate your way through a relationship. Maybe you can for a while, but that would be a very short-lived ‘while’. After a point, your partner will get hang of your manipulative behaviours, and no one needs that kind of negativity in their lives.

9. Always thinking about the worst-case scenarios

When you are always dwelling on the worst-case scenarios, you don’t have the bandwidth to see things the way they are. You would be so busy “preparing” yourself for the worst that you wouldn’t even realise you are already making yourself suffer for something that might or might not happen and end up drastically impacting your relationship in return.

10. Making the relationship all about you

This might not be something you would be doing intentionally, but sometimes people get so engrossed in the things they want and the way they want them that they make the relationship all about themselves. If you and your partner both would be busy focussing on you, then who is going to focus on them?

11. Sharing things with everyone but your partner

You should have friends you can share things with but at the same time, you should see if you are only sharing things with your friends, keeping your partner completely out of the loop with the things going on in your life. Your partner is your support system and if there is a lack of communication between you two, then you need to make all the efforts you can to resolve it.

12. Taking them for granted

Just because your partner is always there for you in hours of your need does not mean you will start taking them for granted. Be grateful you always have someone by your side and understand that you’re lucky to have them and not entitled to have them.

