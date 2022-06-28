SPOILER ALERT: Being famous doesn't make the person accountable for amusing every individual on Earth. It also doesn't make the person liable to be 'politically right' every time because that's just not humanly possible.

Celebrity lives get disproportionately analyzed all the time. Like people legit take personal offense from actors for not speaking, behaving, and being a certain way they would like them to be. And then these people go out there and hurl cases against celebs.

Here are those strange AF cases people put against actors just because they're famous.

1. Someone filed a case against Aamir Khan for using the word 'Thula'.

Amir Khan landed in legal trouble for using the slang 'thulla' while referring to Delhi policemen in his 2014 Blockbuster film PK. Prior to Khan, CM Arvind Kejriwal also faced the court of law for the same. The complaint against Amir Khan was made by a Delhi-based short filmmaker who said, 'If a complaint can be filed against Delhi CM for using the same word then why hasn't any police official filed a complaint against him, whose films are seen across the world?'

2. A case was filed against Priya Varrier for her viral winking scene.

Remember Priya Varrier's famous wink scene that got crazy viral in 2018? Yes, reportedly an FIR was lodged against the Malayalam actress, the director, and the producer of the movie Oru Adaar Love for hurting religious sentiments in that popular wink scene. The Supreme Court legit quashed the FIR and reprimanded Telangana police saying 'you have no other business to do.'

3. A case was filed against Vidya Balan for 'indecent exposure' in her film The Dirty Picture.

An FIR was lodged against Vidya Balan in Hyderabad for 'indecent exposure' in her film The Dirty Picture. Reportedly, The complainant alleged that the posters and promos of the film were 'obscene' and were 'causing inconvenience to women' in the Nallakunta and other areas of Hyderabad.

4. Someone filed a complained against Sushmita Sen for having opinions on pre-marital sex.

In 2007, a criminal complaint was registered against Sushmita Sen for her comments on pre-marital sex in a TV Interview. She had said, 'No Indian has chastity or virginity anymore.' The case was later dismissed by the Madras High Court. Sush was merely expressing her opinion, and freedom of expression is a Constitutional right.

5. Someone filed a complaint against Amitabh Bachchan for taking longer than necessary time to sing the National Anthem.

A complaint was filed against Amitabh Bachchan for taking 1 minute 10 seconds to sing the National Anthem, as against the mandated 52-second guideline. This happened ahead of the World Twenty20 match between India and Pakistan in 2016.

6. People sent legal notices to Aishwarya Rai for kissing on-screen because they weren't comfortable with it.

The kissing sequence in Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan starrer Dhoom 2 (2006) wasn't received well by some sections of the audience. Reportedly, the actress opened up about the same in an interview. The Daily Mail quoted her as saying, 'I mean I actually got a couple of notices, legal notices, from some people in the country turning around and saying "You are iconic, you’re an example to our girls, you have led your life in such an exemplary manner, they’re not comfortable with you doing this on-screen so why did you?"'

7. Twinkle Khanna was arrested for unbuttoning her husband's jeans in a fashion show.

While walking on a ramp during a fashion show, Akshay Kumar walked up to his wife Twinkle Khanna and asked her to unbutton his jeans. Twinkle was taken by surprise but obliged to do the same. This was when Akshay Kumar was the brand ambassador of Levi's, and the brand had launched the 'Live Unbuttoned' campaign. This was seen as an obscene act in public, and she was arrested for the same.

Actors are famous. That's their fault. Right?