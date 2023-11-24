“I am a marketing genius”, said Orry in a candid interview, and we absolutely agree. Orhan Awatramani, known as Orry, is the mystery that has dominated our social media feeds for a large part of this year. He’s the guy who’s working on himself. He goes to gym. He likes to party, so he is everywhere posing among the inner circles of Bollywood celebrities, or even the likes of Kylie Jenner and Kanye West (now Ye)

Orry, with his omnipresence, has got many wondering ‘how’s this guy everywhere’. Everybody who has seen him wants to ask him just two questions – excuse me, hi, who are you and what do you do for a living?

But Orry would say that he’s a man who has worn many hats. Here are 12 things he has said in his interviews that make people wanna manifest a life like his:

1. Orry on what is it he does for living

He’s basically everything at once.

Cosmopolitan India YouTube | What does Orry do?

2. Orry on getting education from the ‘school of life’

While speaking to MensXP, Oryy mentioned he’s done his schooling from all around the world across the seven seas – in Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Connecticut, New York, London. Perhaps — he was not able to recall clearly — in Canada as well. But that is not what he considers his REAL education.

MensXP YouTube – Orry Interview

3. Orry on how he makes friends

Making friends for Orry is not that hard. He’s both social and non-social depending on the day, but he’s open to friendships. And if you approach him confidently, and he finds you cool, he’ll reward you with his friendship. And yes, following on Instagram is a very good sign.

MensXP YouTube – Orry Interview

4. But what does friendship mean to him?

Now, friendship is a serious business. It’s complicated. For Orry, if you’re his friend, and you cross him, he’ll remove you from his life.

MensXP YouTube – Orry Interview

5. Orry has never been to a dull party cos he’s the party

MensXP YouTube – Orry Interview

6. He’s also formed many ‘friendship rishtas’ over the Internet. He says he can befriend anyone

MensXP YouTube – Orry Interview

7. But what is Orry’s relationship status?

MensXP YouTube – Orry Interview

8. Orry is all about the flags — red or green

He likes keeping things exciting.

MensXP YouTube – Orry Interview

9. Searching people’s names on Instagram makes him anxious cos heavens forbid they get to know he’s searching them

MensXP YouTube – Orry Interview

10. About his friends – Orry has a lot of them, and they’re his peers. Some of them happen to be from Bollywood

Cosmopolitan India YouTube | What does Orry do?

11. At his core, Orry is a liveR

MensXP YouTube – Orry Interview

12. A liver who’s constantly working on himself

Cosmopolitan India YouTube | What does Orry do?

Whatever you may feel about Orry and his life, one thing’s for sure – the man’s living a dream, or at least he successfully led the world into believing so.

All screenshots have been taken from Orry’s interviews for MensXP and Cosmopolitan India.