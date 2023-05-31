Casting is one of the most important aspects of the filmmaking process. The choice of actors in movies, shows, or series can either make or break the business of a project. Of course, it also depends on the director’s approach, script, promotions, and other factors, but still, the onus of making the film a success at the box office mainly falls upon the actors. There have been many actors who have been the ‘perfect casting’ in films, including Kareena Kapoor in Jab We Met, Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, and Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar.

“the perfect casting doesn’t exist”

bro kareena kapoor khan as geet is right therepic.twitter.com/rM3tdGNR4V — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@beboomedia) October 14, 2021

Sometimes, scripts also demand child artists, who resemble actors’ appearances, to play their younger versions. And finding the ones who look similar to stars is definitely the cherry on top.

Fortunately, we have witnessed such casting in many films and Twitter is acknowledging it. Here are 11 times we watched ‘perfect casting’ of actors and their younger versions:

1. Ranbir Kapoor- Yash Sehgal in Tamasha

The perfect casting does not exi… pic.twitter.com/DmP6z5rMDu — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) May 30, 2023

2. Shah Rukh Khan- Tanay Chheda in My Name Is Khan

The perfect casting does not exist… pic.twitter.com/ZvyYqXDKjB — SRK X HITMAN FAN (@Shivaansingh_25) May 30, 2023

3. Salman Khan- Kabir Sajid in Bharat

#SalmanKhan young cast is so perfect in bharat pic.twitter.com/vbC9cMik8K — Ashwin Chand🇳🇵 (@ASHWINCHAND3) May 30, 2023

4. Manisha Koirala- Priya Parulekar in Dil Se

And Khamoshi: The Musical

Priya Parulekar as Manisha Koirala in Khamoshi the musical and Dil Se pic.twitter.com/qV92ImeQUh — Yash Tondwalkar (@yash504) May 30, 2023

5. Rani Mukerji- Ayesha Kapur in Black

The perfect casting does not exist pic.twitter.com/wNSp4YYJKO — CINEHOLIC (@Cineholic_28) May 30, 2023

6. Aamir Khan- Imran Khan in Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar

7. Mahesh Babu- Gautham Ghattamaneni in 1: Nenokkadine

8. Alaqua Cox- Darnell Besaw in Hawkeye

9. Vijay Sethupathi- Aadhitya Baaskar in 96

The perfect casting does not exi…. https://t.co/2xMn3tHdyd pic.twitter.com/k0cPbcYO0M — Shaks Sam Fan (@shakeerasyed) May 31, 2023

Apart from these nine ones, we remember a few more that were ‘perfect casting’.

10. Raj Kapoor-Rishi Kapoor in Mera Naam Joker

Rishi Kapoor played the younger version of Raj Kapoor in Mera Naam Joker. And needless to say, no one could have been better than him in this role.

Source: NDTV

11. Amitabh Bachchan-Mayur Raj Verma in Muqaddar Ka Sikandar

Mayur Raj Verma was a ‘perfect fit’ as young Amitabh Bachchan in Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.

Source: Amar Ujala

Which ones are your favourite?