Take This Quiz & We'll Tell You Which Iconic Bollywood Bride Outfit You Should Wear

Ever looked at Bollywood brides and imagined yourself in those beautiful and intricate outfits?



Well, we have taken that a notch higher. Plan your wedding and answer these ten questions to create a wedding mood board and based on that mood board we will tell you which Bollywood bride outfit is made just for you.

3. How would you want your wedding invitation cards to look like?

via Alibaba via Alibaba via Pinterest via India Mart via Wedding Invites Paper via Indiamart

4. Pick a gift hamper for your guests.

via Pinterest via Pinterest via Pinterest via Pinterest via Tumblr via Pinterest

5. Pick a song to dance on with your girls.

Nachde Ne Saare

Gallan Goodiyan

Iski Uski

Dilli Wali Girlfriend

Nachange Saari Raat

Biba

7. How would you add a personal touch to your wedding?

A close knit affair with our family and friends in an spacious lawn.

A wedding exactly at that spot where we have fond memories. After all, it is my day.

My wedding outfit will be a family heirloom.

I'll get a blessing embroidered on my outfit.

I'll make a grand entry with my sisters.

I'll get married once so why not have an intimate destination wedding in Europe?

