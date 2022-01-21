Take This Quiz And We'll Tell You Which Shark Tank India Judge You Are

The out-of-the-box ideas by the pitchers might be making Shark Tank India the coolest kid in the town but is that the only reason you're hooked to the show? Sharks, yes! It's the quirkiness of the judges that make you whistle for every fact they put right in your face!

via Jagran Josh

If you wonder what would it be like to fit into their shoes, take this quiz and find out which Shark Tank judge you are!

1. How would you wish to spend your Summer holidays? via TopGovtJobs 1. Getting enrolled in an Anger Management Club. 2. Go on a trip to Goa with your friends. 3. Chill but also work so that you stay ahead of others. 4. Have a visit to your hometown with family.

2. Your teacher has forgotten about the test. What would your reaction be? via Deccan Herald 1. Punch anyone who tries to remind the teacher. 2. Won't bother, you're prepared anyway! 3. You're the first bencher who actually tries to remind the teacher. 4. Just casually try to distract the class and change the topic.

3. It's a Saturday, where can people find you? via MIRA | Toronto Video Production 1. Lazing around in the pool. 2. Deciding the outfit for Saturday night bash. 3. You have working Saturdays, your life sucks. 4. Why would you wanna find me at all?

4. Who would you desperately want to be re-incarnated as in your next life? via Kenya Politics News via Zoom TV via NDTV.com via HelloGiggles

5. Your favourite fashion accessories are: via Tiffany Fashion 1. Trendy bags 2. Classy sunglasses 3. Ubercool jackets 4. Everything looks great on me, can't choose.

6. Imagine that you're an entrepreneur, which brand would you invest in? via Businessoffashion via The Financial Express via Creative Bloq via Logok

7. Choose a Bollywood dialogue that you're most likely to use as a Shark: via Instant Bollywood 1. Don't angry me. 2. Pyaar se de rahe hai rakh lo warna thappad marr ke bhi de sakte hai 3. Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost 4. Aap humse humari zindagi maang lete, hum aapko khushi khushi de dete. Par aapne to humse humara guroor hi cheen liya.