Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, is the most famous person on planet earth, if not Mars. His opinions and views on the internet only make us wonder what this guy is high on.

Nonetheless, Elon wants to bring self-driving cars to India, and this has landed a lot of desi opinions on social media.

Clearly, Indians are skeptical about this idea, and standup comedian Shashwat Maheshwari just highlighted some of the reasons for it.

In a video doing rounds on the internet, he hilariously pointed out the struggles Elon Musk's self-driving vehicles would face in India, and they are on-point.

He further says even though Tesla may have all the features and software but does it have the capacity to deal with a cow walking on our roads?

Shashwat also compared self-driving cars with auto walas in India, and I must say it's hard to disagree with him. So can Elon Musk cars communicate the way we do with our auto walas? Hell no!



You can watch the full video here:

Well, I don't think anything can beat the talent of our drivers because we know our roads the best!

Read more: 10 Reasons Why Elon Musk Was In The News Recently.