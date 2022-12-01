You’re either a K-Drama fan, or you know of someone who is – that’s how popular they’ve gotten among desis. Everyone has different reasons as to what makes these shows so addictive. And a content creator has summed it up with his precise reel.

Source: Instagram

Ankit Srivastava shared a video, with a breakdown of all the reasons that make K-Drama intriguing. He started off by pointing out the obvious, that the actors in these shows are among the most talented bunch in their industry – according to him, it’s equivalent to casting Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

K-Drama
Source: Instagram

He goes on to mention that these shows focus equally on the story arcs of secondary characters. Additionally, the age representation seems very relatable for people who grew up in Asian countries – given how the shows from the west do not have much in common. While this is reason enough to start watching K-Drama, the creator had more convincing points.

Ankit Srivastava
Source: Instagram
Shows
Source: Instagram

Of course, the internet completely agrees.

Desis

K-Drama
K-Drama
Source: Instagram

Watch the complete video here:

K-Drama FTW!