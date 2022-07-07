The latest MCU gem Ms Marvel streaming on Disney+Hotstar has already been sung praises for owing to its on-point South Asian representation brought to life by Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani). 

Ms Marvel
Source: insider

Our desi heart felt satiated the moment we witnessed the main characters making an SRK reference and grooving to Hindi music but the show didn't hold back there. The makers didn't flinch away from going beyond the walls of pop culture and plunging into its tricky history. They dared to portray something that decided the fate of India and Pakistan. The partition

Ms Marvel

At the beginning of the 5th episode, the first PM of India Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru's 'At the stroke of the midnight hour' echoed in the background with real montages followed by scenes of the railway stations cramped with migrants. Mass migration is the face of the emergence of two nations, something never been portrayed so vividly in US pop culture history.

Nehru in Ms Marvel
Partition shown in Ms Marvel

Twitter is thrilled to watch the map of undivided India along with Gandhi, Nehru, and Jinnah featured for the first time in an MCU show. 

By gracefully displaying the many hues of the two nations, the confused identity being the fruit of partition, and the connection of hijab with identity, MCU has officially and culturally peaked.