The latest MCU gem Ms Marvel streaming on Disney+Hotstar has already been sung praises for owing to its on-point South Asian representation brought to life by Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani).

Our desi heart felt satiated the moment we witnessed the main characters making an SRK reference and grooving to Hindi music but the show didn't hold back there. The makers didn't flinch away from going beyond the walls of pop culture and plunging into its tricky history. They dared to portray something that decided the fate of India and Pakistan. The partition.

At the beginning of the 5th episode, the first PM of India Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru's 'At the stroke of the midnight hour' echoed in the background with real montages followed by scenes of the railway stations cramped with migrants. Mass migration is the face of the emergence of two nations, something never been portrayed so vividly in US pop culture history.

Twitter is thrilled to watch the map of undivided India along with Gandhi, Nehru, and Jinnah featured for the first time in an MCU show.

Glimpses of Nehru on Ms Marvel episode 5. It's really exciting to see our history depicted in such a mainstream piece of US pop culture. Only other time Hollywood touched upon these histories was the film Gandhi.#MsMarvel #MsMarvelepisode5 #Marvel #MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/lnU1o8HT9B — Sanjukta Basu ✍️ (@sanjukta) July 7, 2022

OMFG Nehru just entered the #MarvelCinematicUniverse. What an excitement. What a delight to see India tri colour on MCU. #MsMarvel #MsMarvelEP5 — Sanjukta Basu ✍️ (@sanjukta) July 6, 2022

Gandhi, Jinnah and Nehru are now officially part of the MCU.#MsMarvel — Ashutosh (@Ashutosh24fps) July 6, 2022

"At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom."

I can't believe i just heard those words-said by our Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on the eve of our independence - in a Marvel Show.

I had goosebumps all over my body.#MsMarvel — Siddhant Varma (@SiddhantVarma2) July 6, 2022

Episode 5 of Ms Marvel is peak orgasm, if you are a South Asian. Marvel Studios logo appears on screen with "Tu mera chand, main teri chandni", Pandit Nehru's iconic "At the stroke of the midnight" speech, Gandhi Ji's iconic look and Fawad Khan's brilliant cameo, — Prince Vij ਪ੍ਰਿੰਸ ਵਿਜ (@Iam_PrinceVij) July 6, 2022

By gracefully displaying the many hues of the two nations, the confused identity being the fruit of partition, and the connection of hijab with identity, MCU has officially and culturally peaked.