So, not too long ago we collectively rediscovered our appreciation for love letters, scrunchies, and the word 'woah', when Peter and Lana fell in love in the teenage rom-com, To All The Boys I've Loved Before.

And now, they're making us fall in love with them all over again, with the second trailer of the sequel, To All The Boys 2: P.S. I Still Love You.

Only this time, there is someone taking Lana (and our) attention away from Peter (Noah) - John Ambrose McClaren, the only boy to respond to Lana's love letter.

Suffice to say, our hopeless romantic self is desperately waiting for this love triangle to come alive, and fast.

You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer on YouTube, unless specified otherwise. The movie releases on Netflix on February 12.

Find stories on movies and more at ScoopWhoop.com.