Being a desi person means a lot of things. It might mean loving the flavourful food our moms and nanis cook, It might mean loving chikankari kurtas and it might also mean loving Shah Rukh Khan. Some would argue that the latter most is almost inevitable. In fact, SRK has fans from all over the world, whether or not they're Indian. And this Tweet by a woman booking a trip to Egypt is proof of just that.

Ashoka University's Economics professor, Ashwini Deshpande tweeted about how a travel agent in Egypt was kind enough to let her pay for his services later, because he knew she could be trusted, after all, she was from 'the country of Shah Rukh Khan.' Yep. You read that right. And this post of hers sparked a whole conversation around how SRK is pretty much an international ambassador for India and how he's brought so much pride to our country.

Needed to transfer money to a travel agent in Egypt. Was having problems with the transfer. He said: you are from the country of @iamsrk. I trust you. I will make the booking, you pay me later. For anywhere else, I wouldn't do this. But anything for @iamsrk. & he did!#SRK is 👑 — Ashwini_Deshpande (@AshwDeshpande) December 31, 2021

So many desis came forward to talk about all the different ways in which they've experienced similar situations. Where pizza delivery guys or random strangers in other countries have welcomed them with a lot of warmth simply because they're Indians, and from the same country as SRK.

This was in 2012. Berlin. pic.twitter.com/0mX0TnnY9F — meena karnik (@meenakarnik) January 2, 2022

I had similar experience when I was buying a Pizza in Cairo ... When Delivery boy got to know I am Indian, he asked me to open my arms like @iamsrk did in #DDLJ then only he will handover me the Pizza box .. and he gave me discount on final order — Syed MehdiAbbas🇮🇳 (@Awaiting_Mahdi) January 1, 2022

It is a fact that SRK has been the unofficial brand ambassador of India for a long time.But India government has been inefficient in using him; Infact,is trying to blemish his name.He is brand ambassador of Dubai but not India:(https://t.co/efhoZVOCPj — Pragati Sharma (@PragatiPotter) January 2, 2022

When I visited Egypt 20 years back, Amitabh Bachan was ubiquitous. Amongst millennials, SRK is supreme when I meet folks in Dubai. — Apratim Mukherjee (@apro_mukherjee) January 1, 2022

Agree 100%. You can come across thousands of people in Indonesia who sing "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" when they see any Indian.



In fact, we knew that he would be a perfect Brand Ambassador for a particular Indonesian national campaign had he not been Indian! — Kiran Uday Singh (@kiranudaysingh) January 1, 2022

I am an american but have traveled a great deal. I know people in south Africa Israel the Philippines and Morocco who know and love SRK Sometimes I think people think only NRI s follow him in other countries but that is not true millions of non Indian people like me love him. — Kathryn Long (@plannerwrites) January 3, 2022

Everyone you meet in Egypt will ask you- “Are you from India?” and then when you say yes they say “Shahrukh Khan” and smile or say they like him:-) @iamsrk has quiet the fan following in Egypt. — Tanvi Dubey (@_TanviD) January 1, 2022

I got an emergency and cheap accommodation in a hotel in Paris because the owner was a “Jabra” fan of SRK. His words. 😁 — Mr. LovaLova (@answer_myfriend) January 1, 2022

On multiple occasions during my daily commute in #Argentina subway trains, whenever there was @iamsrk on my phone screen on @YouTube, a common question was - Is that Mr Khan?

It was indeed a proud feeling as a #SRKFan. — Samarth (@IAmSeriousSam) January 1, 2022

A charming six year old Egyptian girl and I were playing in a pool in Cairo. She recounted an elaborate Hindi movie and said she loved the hero. Described his long eyelashes :). Didn't know his name. Later her dad told me - It was an SRK movie 😂. Young or old, they love him. — Lalita Pulavarti (@Lalita_Pulavart) January 1, 2022

I have friends from France on Discord. When I mentioned I am from India, they were so excited lol. They went "India!? We only know SRK". And they LOVE Chammak Challo song so much even tho they don't understand any bit.😁 — Pragati Sharma (@PragatiPotter) January 1, 2022

SK has omnipotent popularity there like the pharaohs 😃 — Parveen (@ParveenJK) January 1, 2022

The guy who said SRK has 'omnipotent popularity,' is pretty darn right! And us desis couldn't be happier.