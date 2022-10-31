While some people are rich enough to make a purchase on the spot, others consider a long-term plan for instalments before making an expensive investment. However, there’s a new method in town – to request our follower base to contribute a few quick bucks.
No, we are not kidding!
Aneetta, who goes by the username @aneetta_joby_ on social media, requested her followers to contribute ₹1 each as she wanted to purchase an expensive watch.
Interestingly, she even managed to collect ₹165.38!
While some of her followers contributed the amount, others called her out for her action. Here are the comments she received:
Paiso ka chakkar babu bhaiya, paiso ka chakkar!
