While some people are rich enough to make a purchase on the spot, others consider a long-term plan for instalments before making an expensive investment. However, there’s a new method in town – to request our follower base to contribute a few quick bucks.

No, we are not kidding!

If every follower of mine contributes Re.1 I can buy an apple watch. — Aneetta (@aneetta_joby_) October 30, 2022

Aneetta, who goes by the username @aneetta_joby_ on social media, requested her followers to contribute ₹1 each as she wanted to purchase an expensive watch.

Interestingly, she even managed to collect ₹165.38!

Update: It's Rs.165.38 now. Thank you so much, everyone!!🥹🫶 — Aneetta (@aneetta_joby_) October 30, 2022

While some of her followers contributed the amount, others called her out for her action. Here are the comments she received:

if you spend time on work instead of requesting for 1 rupee on twitter you would have made more than requirement — Aayushman Agarwal (@AayushmanAgarw3) October 30, 2022

If every follower of yours gives me 10, I can get 10 Apple watches. 🦄 — AKATSUKI ALGOS (@VendattaN) October 30, 2022

And if you would transfer that money to me . I can upgrade my gaming laptop 🌜 — #iQOO ShUbhAm vErmA (@Shubham_1176) October 30, 2022

Damn nice thing to ask a huge follower base. 🙄

Definately NEVER gonna try this on my account if I reach above 10k or 20k.

How many agree? — shweta shrimali (@shwetashrimali8) October 30, 2022

Still you won't get appreciated.



Buying from your own money might help you get Respect. — Sachin Kothari (@Sachinnfacts) October 30, 2022

If they contribute rs 2, we both can buy an apple watch 🥹 — Naina Bakolia (@bakolia_naina) October 30, 2022

Done my part not even a follower pic.twitter.com/67kbV4d40O — Mayank (@Mayank27914686) October 30, 2022

Paiso ka chakkar babu bhaiya, paiso ka chakkar!