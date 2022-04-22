It's no secret that the power that social media holds is tremendous. If you're trying to crack the code of the people flourishing on Instagram then know that they do not wave any magic wand.

You may believe you've done everything possible to increase engagement on Instagram and retain your followers but sometimes it just doesn't work.

This is where the Good Creator Academy (GCA) enters the picture. In order to level up your social media game, GCA is hosting a session where Tanvi Ahuja from Winkl will drop some tricks on how to plan your content on social media.

Interestingly, she's worked with a number of popular celebrities which makes her a perfect instructor for the upcoming workshop.

She has worked her magic with Ranveer Allahbadia, a social media entrepreneur, YouTuber, motivational speaker, and leadership coach.

Not only that but she has also worked along with Singham star Kajal Aggarwal.

Additionally, she's also worked with the heartthrob of the GenZ Prateek Kuhad. Having worked with a number of celebs, she has got a storehouse of ideas oozing out for you.

There will also be an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session that aims to give customised answers to your specific queries. So you don't need to keep even your silliest doubts within yourselves.

The workshop is on 24th April 2022 from 12 PM - 2 PM. You can register for the same here.