Believe it or not, the much-maligned 2020 lockdown did enable many people to don their creative hats. When the world was sucked dry of hope, people with an internet connection and a creative bent of mind saw a brand new scope of showcasing their talent to the world.

You know who we're talking about. They're *drumrolls* the content creators! But it's not as easy as you may wonder. As a spectator, you enjoy 20 seconds of entertainment, but only the creators know what happens between those laborious takes, retakes, and some more takes.

So, to channelise talent and pull the best out of the budding creators, Good Creator Academy will help you build a career in content creation.

Attending courses co-created with well-known creators and conducted by the finest instructors will hone your skills as a creator. Furthermore, because the live sessions will be held virtually, physical location will not be a barrier.

We plan to launch multiple courses across content creation and functional skill-sets including videography, photography, and video editing, etc. Our first course launch is the: Creator Bootcamp - Beauty Edition.

The Creator Bootcamp - Beauty Edition

The beauty creator course will entail 2 instructors - Cosmo’s Beauty Influencer of the Year (Editor’s Choice), Tarini Peshawaria, and celebrity makeup artist Manjari Singh. They will help you learn three viral Instagrammable looks and a boatload of content hacks in a two-day boot camp on 16th and 17th April 2022.

Grab the chance to learn from the best in the industry!

Brownie points since there are no prerequisites for this course, so anyone at any stage of their journey can enroll.

You can sign up for the course on the website here.