Being a woman in our society is not easy at all! You will be told how to live your own life- because, of course, people think it's okay to dictate your choices.

Sadly, a recent example of Alia Bhatt's pregnancy again reminded us how far we are when it comes to making a progressive society.

Not that it's anyone's business to tell her what's the correct time to have a baby - but people ruined this warmest news after all. Guess what? It's not the first time Bollywood actresses have been trolled for their pregnancy announcements- we have a list:

1. Alia Bhatt

Alia took to Instagram to share the warmest news about her pregnancy, but instead of being happy for the couple, people started trolling her. I mean, WTF? Can we please stop memeing everything?

2. Mira Rajput Kapoor

Mira was trolled for becoming a mother at an early age. Later, when the couple announced their second child, people had a problem with that too.

3. Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin and her boyfriend Guy Hershberg decided to have a baby out of wedlock and what happened next is so f*ucking obvious. People were only concerned about who is the father of the baby.

4. Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza announced her pregnancy weeks after her marriage with Vaibhav Rekhi. People criticised her for getting married because she was pregnant. But the actor had an apt reply for this.

5. Natasa Stankovic

Yet again! when Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya announced the pregnancy news, people trolled the couple for their timing.

6. Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia was trolled for getting pregnant before marriage. Though it was speculated that the couple was pregnant when they had tied the knot, and Neha in her first trimester. But this gives no right to people to pass on such garbage comments.

7. Gabriella Demetriades

When Gabriella Demetriades and Arjun Rampal made their relationship official and decided to have a baby without marriage- people decided to give them a lecture on Laaj Sharam. Arjun

For heaven's sake, it's high time we stop trolling women for what time, date, year, or moment in life she chooses to get pregnant.

