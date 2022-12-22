While our movies have introduced a bunch of male characters, who made us bawl like a toddler, it has also blessed us with several women characters who made a warm space in our hearts.

These characters – who were both, iconic and self-sufficient – are still a massive part of our lives because of their warmth and love. Here are the best women characters, whom we still miss a lot.

ADVERTISEMENT Credits: Amazon Prime Video

1. Aisha Banerjee (Konkona Sen Sharma) – Wake Up Sid

Being the first of its kind, this character made a warm space in our hearts with her candour. From falling in love with the city of dreams all by herself to developing a heartwarming friendship, she had us falling in love with her. And, as a 20-something-old woman searching for independence, I could absolutely relate to her and would do anything to be like her.

Credits: Netflix

2. Aditi Mehra Khanna (Kalki Koechlin) – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

ADVERTISEMENT From losing all her faith in love to falling deeply in love with the right person, she taught each of us to hold on and have the patience to find the ‘right person’. She taught us that failures and heartbreaks are a part of life and we should embrace it and move on. And, that’s the reason why we love this character more than anything in the world.

Credits: Netflix

3. Kaira (Alia Bhatt) – Dear Zindagi

You don’t lose if you get knocked down, you lose if you stay down – and, this character got knocked down, several times, but managed to get up and fight each time. The heartbreak, warmth and love of this character feel so real, each time we watch the movie, that we can all relate to her. We wish we could fight on her behalf because she deserved the world.

Credits: Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT 4. Rhea Saran (Preity Zinta) – Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

This character, who decided to live her life on her own after his husband cheated on her, is the perfect example for each woman in the world. She never thought about who will run the house, take care of their child and mother or log kya kahenge, she threw him out of the house and took care of the responsibilities because that’s what strong women do.

Credits: Netflix

5. Sehmat Khan (Alia Bhatt) – Raazi

There are just a few people who dedicate their entire lives to their parents and nation and this character was one of them. She left for an unknown nation, with unknown people on an unknown mission – all for her nation. She gave us goosebumps, each time, we saw her on the screen and that makes her one of the finest characters of all time. We would have taken a bullet in our face for this daring character.

ADVERTISEMENT Credits: Amazon Prime Video

6. Gunjan Saxena (Janhvi Kapoor) – Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

“ Ladki ho, kaise karogi?” – Honestly, we have all been there. While some turned around to where they came from, others fought hard and made their own destiny. And, this character not just shut down these haters, but also made history by completing a risky maneuver. We so wish that we could be friends with this character!

Credits: Netflix

The list is long, these are just some of our favourites.